Minnehaha County man receives life sentence for manslaughter

A Minnehaha County man, indicted on first-degree manslaughter and attempted murder charges, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Isaiah Rain Dubray, 25, was arrested for first-degree murder and aggravated assault Oct. 31, 2022. Almost a year later, on Aug. 14, 2023, he pleaded guilty on the counts of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree attempted murder instead.

Dubray was arrested in connection with the death of 37-year-old Stewart Wayne Mousseaux Jr. and hospitalization of 46-year-old Sioux Cheyenne Garnier-Stanley.

According to court documents, police were called at about 5:40 a.m. Oct. 30, 2022, to the 500 Block of West 9th Street in central Sioux Falls for a reported stabbing. The police found Mousseaux Jr. in a hallway, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Upon searching an apartment at the scene, Garnier-Stanley was found and had “an unknown number of stab wounds,” but was also severely wounded. She was taken to an area hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.

Upon the arrest, the Minnehaha County jail log listed Dubray’s bond amount as $1 million.

According to court documents, Dubray was indicted in November 2022, one month after his arrest, and was initially facing the following charges in connection with the incident:

One count of murder in the first degree

One count of murder in the second degree

One count of attempted murder in the first degree

Three counts of aggravated assault

Dubray's life sentence for the first-degree manslaughter charge began immediately at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. His sentence for attempted murder was for 25 years, but all 25 years were suspended with credit of 385 days already served in the Minnehaha County jail. The murder and aggravated assault charges were dismissed, according to county court records.

