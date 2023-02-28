Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office arrests man wanted for aiding in attempted murder

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say was wanted for the charge of aiding and abetting in an attempted murder in the first degree.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said Alan Larranagaraya, 19, was wanted from an incident in September. Clemens said Larranagaraya was allegedly the driver of a vehicle leaving the scene of an attempted robbery and shooting on Sept. 9, 2022.

More: Man arrested for attempted murder in Sioux Falls, police say

The victim in the incident, a 47-year-old male, left his car running and took his key fob with him, while he went inside a store at the time, Clemens said. The man then saw someone enter his car and went outside to confront them.

The victim pulled the suspect out of the vehicle, before a fight broke out between the two. The victim received a minor cut to his face, before the suspect walked away, according to prior reporting.

Clemens said as the victim was driving away, a suspect grabbed a gun from a vehicle in which he was a passenger in and fired the gun at the victim, striking the victim's car.

Clemens said Hamza Hassan was the suspect who allegedly fired the gun, and he was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of attempted murder in the first degree and several others. Those charges were dismissed in February as a motion by prosecutors, according to online court records.

Larranagaraya was driving the vehicle the suspect was in, police say.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Alan Larranagaraya who is wanted for Aid and Abet Attempted Murder in the First Degree. pic.twitter.com/l7xUh0KHMe — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) February 28, 2023

An indictment dated Feb. 16 shows Larrangaraya is wanted on 12 counts, including aiding and abetting in an attempted murder (first degree premeditated), three counts of aiding and abetting in an aggravated assault and one count of aiding and abetting in the discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure or motor vehicle. There are also multiple accessory to crime charges in the indictment.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: MCSO arrest man tied to attempted murder