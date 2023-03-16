Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous

Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office has issued a notice of a wanted man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officials with the office say Boru Guye Wako Jr., 37, is wanted for second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to a complaint.

In an affidavit, Wako is accused of threatening a victim with a machete and raping the victim while holding the machete. An affidavit says after Wako told the victim to get out of the car.

Police recovered the victim's car on March 3 and collected swabs. Five days later, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in which Wako was allegedly in. The affidavit states Wako fled from the vehicle, entering another stolen vehicle and fled from the scene.

In the car he left behind, police located a machete.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Minnehaha County deputies seek man connected with rape, kidnapping