Minnehaha, Sioux Falls law enforcement arrest man tied to Western Avenue shooting

The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a man officials say is connected to a shooting last week in the central part of the city.

One person was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital Friday morning. The condition of the victim, a man in his mid-20s, is not currently known.

Authorities arrested Martin Carlos Lopez, 39, on warrant in relation to the incident, which occurred near 14th Street and Western Avenue, according to a press release by Sioux Falls police.

The first calls were reported at about 7:40 a.m. near the 500 block of S. Western Avenue. Police got a call about gunshots, and when they arrived, they found an injured man in a front yard, said police spokesman Sam Clemens Friday morning.

Clemens said the victim was taken directly into surgery at the hospital, so police were unable to question him much.

Clemens said at the time it was unclear what led to the shooting.

The department assisted the Minnehaha County Warrant Task Force with apprehending Lopez, who was arrested as an the aggravated assault suspect in the case, the release states. He was located at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Juniper Place and Pine Meadows Place.

No other information has been released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police arrest man in connection to Western Avenue shooting