Minnesota 9th Judicial District receives $256,000 for domestic violence services

Dec. 12—BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Ninth Judicial District has received funding through the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women to develop and implement a supervised visitation and safe exchangecenter for families living with domestic violence in Beltrami County and surrounding communities.

The grant funds, totaling $256,000 will be used to develop and implement the center, which will offer free services and improve the responses to domestic violence in the region. A local agency will be contracted to facilitate its day-to-day operations.

The center will serve individuals and families experiencing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and matters that involve allegations of child sexual abuse.

"It is the mission of the center to be a space for hope and healing, accessible to anyone needing services, will provide enhanced safety and accountability, and will be culturally relevant for our community," said Deborah Baer, the program's coordinator and grant author. "I am very excited to see this come to fruition and be a part of this valuable project."

Beltrami County opened its Domestic Violence Court in September 2013. Since then it has heard over 1,800 criminal intimate partner violence cases. The county utilizes a Coordinated Community Response model which includes a multi-disciplinary team that has continued to meet bi-monthly since 2012. Ongoing training and tools have been provided to all criminal justice partners and have been offered locally, regionally and nationally.

"We have a significant need for this service in our area, and we are excited for the project to move forward," shared Judge Shari Schluchter, the lead judge of the Domestic Violence Court.

A complete copy of the project's proposal can be found on the Minnesota Judicial Branch's website at

www.mncourts.gov.

The deadline for RFP submissions is Jan. 9, 2023.