Minnesota AG tells "60 Minutes": We didn't have evidence George Floyd's killing was a hate crime

Axios
·2 min read
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told "60 Minutes" that prosecutors didn't charge Derek Chauvin with committing a hate crime as "we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove."

Driving the news: The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's last Tuesday — one of the few to even face charges of killing a Black person.

Of note: CBS' Scott Pelley noted to Ellison in the interview, broadcast Sunday, that prosecutors could have charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law and that "the whole world sees this as a white officer killing a Black man because he is Black."

  • But Ellison said without evidence of an explicit bias prosecutors could not bring hate crime charges.

  • "In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," Ellison said.

  • "In order for us to stop and pay serious attention to this case and be outraged by it, it's not necessary that Derek Chauvin had a specific racial intent to harm George Floyd.

"The fact is we know that, through housing patterns, through employment, through wealth, through a whole range of other things — so often, people of color, Black people, end up with harsh treatment from law enforcement. And other folks doing the exact same thing just don't."

Go deeper: Minnesota AG says he wasn't "convinced we were going to win" Chauvin case

