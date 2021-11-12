Minnesota appeals court rejects release from sex offender program for man convicted in Kandiyohi County

Nov. 12—ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal from a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Kandiyohi County who was seeking a provisional release from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program.

In a decision released Monday, the court affirmed a decision denying a petition by Edward Eugene Dooley, 49, for a provisional discharge.

Dooley had been sentenced in January 2007 in Kandiyohi County District Court for third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from abuse of a 13-year-old New London boy. Dooley had been primarily living in Illinois but had been charged in Kandiyohi County while living in Dassel.

He was subsequently committed by civil process in 2014 to the Minnesota Sex Offender program.

Following an October 2018 hearing, a state review board granted his request for preparation services for discharge, but rejected his petition for provisional or full discharge. The board cited concerns that his progress in treatment was "less than ideal."

An appeal panel in February 2021 considered his petition for provisional discharge and found that Dooley "failed to produce evidence sufficient to establish a prima facie case for provisional discharge and failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that he is entitled to a transfer."

In its ruling, the Court of Appeals found "no clear error in the appeal panel's finding" and affirmed it. The appeals court noted that Dooley had not met the burden of showing by a preponderance of evidence that he is entitled to a transfer. The court stated that it was not persuaded by his argument that he had met that burden.

It also rejected his appeal on a claim that his indefinite commitment subjects him to unconstitutional punishment. He had failed to raise the constitutional argument to the appeal panel and it is consequently forfeited on appeal, the court stated.

The findings and facts of the original review panel cited Dooley's diagnoses as paraphilic, voyeuristic and exhibitionistic disorders. It noted that "Dooley's sexually abusive conduct victimized prepubescent to adult males" and that he had acknowledged sexual activity with prepubescent males and an attempted sexual penetration of an unconscious adult male.