Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution against Kim Potter, the ex-cop accused in Daunte Wright shooting

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
keith ellison
Rep. Keith Ellison in Denver during a forum about the future of the Democratic party. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

  • Minnesota AG Keith Ellison will prosecution in the case against Kim Potter.

  • Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright last month.

  • She has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the case.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is taking over the prosecutor of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last month.

Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's April 11 death.

The case was previously being handled by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, which asked Ellison to take it on instead, CBS Minnesota reported.

"I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly," Ellison told CBS Minnesota. "I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney Freeman have handled this case to date. I thank County Attorney Orput for the solid work he and his office have done, and I thank County Attorney Freeman once again for his confidence in my office."

The deadly shooting occurred on April 11, when Potter and another officer stopped Wright for a traffic violation and attempted to take him into custody upon discovering he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Body camera footage from the incident shows Wright reentering his vehicle while attempting to break free from officers.

Potter then drew her gun and shouted "Taser!" several times before shooting him. Police believe Potter meant to draw her stun gun instead of her pistol. She later resigned from the police force.

