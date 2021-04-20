Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: "We need true justice"

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison commended the jury's Tuesday decision to uphold "accountability" in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, and called for "systematic, societal change" going forward.

Why it matters: The verdict is a rare conviction of a police officer and many advocates expect it to be a crucial civil rights case in the ongoing fight for racial justice.

What he's saying: "I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability which is the first step towards justice," Ellison said.

  • George Floyd's "death shocked the conscious of our community, our country, the whole world ... he mattered because he was a human being."

  • "We need true justice. That's not one case. That is a social transformation that says that nobody's beneath the law and nobody's above it."

  • "This verdict reminds us that we must make enduring, systematic, societal change."

  • "The work of our generation is to put unaccountable law enforcement behind us."

Ellison praised the bystanders present during Floyd's encounter with law enforcement that led to his death, calling them a "bouquet of humanity.” He added that their example demonstrates that "everyone can do something" in the fight for racial justice.

  • The attorney general also thanked the prosecution team, noting that “history shows that winning cases like these can be difficult."

    Two women in late February at a Paterson, N.J. shelter for women who have suffered domestic violence. Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty ImagesDomestic violence rose globally in 2020 – so much so that doctors have called it “a pandemic within a pandemic.” The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, a team of national experts tasked with assessing the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system, recently estimated that in the United States, domestic violence incidents increased 8.1% on average following stay-at-home orders. Worldwide, the United Nations estimates there was a 20% increase in domestic violence incidents across its 193 member states during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns. We are criminologists with expertise in domestic violence and policing, respectively. To understand whether and how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted calls for help for domestic violence in the U.S., we examined short- and long-term trends in 911 calls about domestic violence after stay-at-home orders in five U.S. cities and one county: Cincinnati, Ohio; Montgomery County, Maryland; New Orleans, Louisiana; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Seattle, Washington. In five of the six places – all but Cincinnati – pandemic stay-at-home orders increased domestic violence-related 911 calls. But 911 calls tell only part of the story about how the pandemic affected calls for help for domestic violence. Another forthcoming study shows that emergency hotlines that provide crisis support to victims of domestic violence also saw a sharp uptick in calls. In five of the seven cities we examined – Baltimore, Maryland; Cincinnati; Hartford, Connecticut; Salt Lake City and St. Petersburg, Florida – emergency hotlines experienced an increase in calls in early March 2020. We estimate that because of the pandemic, the emergency hotlines collectively received 1,671 more calls from March to October 2020 than they would have if not for social distancing during the pandemic. Experts expected the increase in domestic violence victims seeking help last year. Victims and their children were forced to spend more time with their abusers. They were cut off from support systems like school, work and church. Times were stressful and uncertain. And when the pandemic is over, victims of domestic violence and their children will continue to need help. Artwork by women living in a New Jersey domestic violence victims’ shelter in February. Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images Pandemic makes victims’ plight worse According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four women will experience domestic violence victimization in her lifetime. Women stay with abusers because they have nowhere else to go. In the best of times, women who experience domestic violence face an increased likelihood of being unemployed or underemployed, struggle to find safe and affordable housing and face a higher risk of eviction. Since women make up two-thirds of the lowest-paid workers in the U.S., those who seek to leave an abuser may have little chance of moving out. The COVID-19 recession has put more women in this precarious, dangerous position. They comprise the majority of employees in child care, fast food, cleaning services and hair and nail salons. Women in these jobs were always struggling to pay their bills and support their families, but because of COVID-19, their jobs are disappearing altogether. Housing authorities and landlords often have “zero-tolerance” crime policies – so when a victim of domestic violence calls 911 to seek help, they risk being evicted. And since eviction records can make people ineligible for public housing, this leaves fewer options to escape abusive relationships, continuing the cycle of violence and trauma for women and their children. There are federal and state protections against evicting victims of domestic violence, but few victims are able to secure their housing rights. Help for the future The economic problems associated with domestic violence have never been easily or quickly solved. The pandemic may well mean even fewer women will be able to leave their abusers. In the years ahead, these victims and their families will need significant financial, legal and housing support. In March, Congress approved a US$1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which included $24 billion to help stabilize the child care industry, $15 billion for child care subsidies and $450 million for domestic violence services. This money will undoubtedly help some victims leave their abusers. More recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed HR 1620, a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act which provides resources and legal protections for women who suffer domestic violence. HR 1620 is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate. Among other provisions, HR 1620 would prohibit firearms purchased by individuals convicted of domestic abuse or stalking. A man with a rifle was shot and killed by Corona, Calif. Police Department responding to a domestic violence call in 2018. New legislation would prohibit firearms purchase by individuals convicted of domestic abuse or stalking. Stan Lim/ Digital First Media/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images Firearms are used in 3.4% of intimate partner violence incidents – meaning over 4.5 million women will be threatened with or victimized by domestic gun violence in their lifetime. When guns are used during domestic violence incidents, the attack is more likely to be deadly than if the abuser uses some other type of force. Changing the system Meanwhile, highly publicized incidents of police violence have led to widespread calls to redefine what police do and how they do it. In the midst of the increase in calls for help by victims of domestic violence, “reimagining policing” could include discussions of how police and victim service agencies can better use data to support coordinated community responses to domestic violence. For example, police often hold mistaken beliefs about domestic violence. Studies show many officers believe that responding to domestic violence calls is unusually dangerous when in fact, our research shows that officers are significantly more likely to be assaulted or injured when responding to nondomestic incidents. Law enforcement agencies might consider offering more training to police on domestic violence incidents, eviction prohibitions for victims and trauma-informed interviewing techniques. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] While victim service agencies are important for what’s called safety planning – where abuse survivors brainstorm with advocates about how to stay safe in a future crisis – police are still the main responders for crisis intervention and welfare checks. While much attention has rightly focused on the increase in calls for help for domestic violence during the height of COVID-19, the pandemic has also highlighted longstanding limitations in responses to victims when they seek help. The problem isn’t new – it’s just getting bigger.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tara N. Richards, University of Nebraska Omaha and Justin Nix, University of Nebraska Omaha. Read more:A former prosecutor reimagines how the criminal justice system can serve victims of domestic violenceIntimate partner violence has increased during pandemic, emerging evidence suggests The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

    In recent years, there has been a re-emergence in the study of psychedelic drugs as a form of therapeutic treatment. After their height in popularity during the 1950s to early 1970s, psychedelics are now re-entering the medical field. Currently, psychedelics such as LSD, psilocybin, and MDMA among others are being studied for their effectiveness in treating patients diagnosed with anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries. While recent research on psychedelics as a form of therapeutic treatment is still under development, research centers such as the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine and Johns Hopkins Medicine (alongside multiple others) are allocating resources towards the study of psychedelics in medicine. For example, the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine is currently studying the use of psilocybin to treat alcohol use disorder as well as major depressive disorder, and MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of PTSD. However, looking particularly at psychedelics potential to treat traumatic brain injuries, multiple therapeutic and psychedelics companies such as Mind Cure Health Inc (OTCQB: MCURF), Revive Therapeutics Ltd (OTC: RVVTF) and Champignon Brands Inc (OTC: SHRMF) are currently dedicating resources towards this research effort. What Is A TBI? A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is defined as a disruption in the normal function of the brain, typically caused by a jolt, bump or blow to the head. The severity of a TBI ranges from a mild case such as a concussion to severe, a coma. For milder cases, side effects from a TBI-related injury can last up to a few days or for the rest of a patient’s life. Some of these side effects include issues related to emotional functioning and impairments related to memory, vision or hearing. Some of the leading causes for traumatic brain injuries include falls, motor vehicle accidents, being struck by or against an object, and intentional self-harm. According to the CDC, traumatic brain injuries are currently one of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. as an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain a TBI every year — and this number is only expected to rise. The CDC found that the number of TBI-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the U.S. increased by 53% from 2006 to 2014. In the last reported year, an average of 155 people died each day from a TBI-related injury. A Potential Treatment Opportunity Mental health and wellness company MINDCURE recently announced its efforts towards researching psychedelics for the treatment of TBIs. The company will be using its bioinformatics platform, Psycollage, to help aid them in their research. Through Psycollage, the company identified opportunities for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries using a psychoactive substance called ibogaine. MINDCURE believes that ibogaine could be crucial for the treatment of brain trauma and neuropathic pain, noting that the substance has been thought to stimulate the growth of new dopamine neurons and repair and reset the brain's reward system. Ibogaine, which is extracted from the iboga shrub, has been used by West African communities for centuries in both rituals and healing ceremonies. Yet, this psychedelic did not make its way into the western world until 1864. In 1970, the FDA classified ibogaine as a Schedule I drug alongside other psychoactive drugs such as psilocybin and LSD. However, in recent years — with the resurgence of psychedelics in therapeutic research — the regulatory landscape is once again becoming more favorable. To help facilitate this research, the company has brought on Dr. Dan Engle who is Board Certified in Psychiatry and Neurology, as the company’s Primary Investigator Consultant. "MINDCURE is fortunate that Dr. Engle has chosen to bring his expertise and clinical experience with trauma and head injury to lead MINCURE's research efforts," said President and CEO Kelsey Ramsden. "Dr. Engle is a trusted resource whose guidance will be pivotal in leading this transformative research program. TBI issues not only affect individuals but also can have lasting effects on families and communities." For additional national statistics and to learn more about traumatic brain injuries, visit https://www.cdc.gov/TraumaticBrainInjury/index.html. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEven Financial Announces Launch Of 'Financial Products For Salesforce'; Enabling Financial Advisors To Expand Service OfferingsIs Silicon Valley Replacing Big Pharma In Neuroscience?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    City sent couple letter stating their fence violates ordinance as a Blue Lives Matter slogan appears on fence two blocks away West St Paul fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. Photograph: Courtesy of Ryan Weyandt A simple suburban fence in Minnesota that has become a local attraction and a symbol of the battle for equality – but has also drawn critics – is now at the center of a row with the authorities. Ryan Weyandt and his husband, Michael Hainlin, keep bumping up against deadlines to obey a city order to paint over the vivid statement adorning their fence declaring that Black Lives Matter. The message has endured outside their house in West St Paul, with block capital letters about 6ft high, since not long after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer just a few miles away in Minneapolis last May. The timing of the row is especially sensitive as the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering Floyd, approaches its conclusion. The entire Minneapolis-St Paul region was already on edge as a result, and tension was only heightened earlier this week by the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center on the outskirts of Minneapolis. For months, the couple’s fence has been a magnet for people to drop off flowers, leave balloons or just swing by to take pictures or to thank them, in what has largely been a positive public response, Weyandt, a realtor, said. “We didn’t want to stir a pot, it wasn’t about angering neighbors or aggravating anyone or trying to get under anyone’s skin,” Weyandt told the Guardian. “We put this up so we could provoke at least one conversation and help someone get to a different thought level,” he added. The mural also pays homage to the Black LGBTQ+ population, with the word “lives’’ painted with rainbow colors, especially to represent Black LGBTQ+ people who have been attacked and killed in the US, Weyandt said. And last fall, Weyandt told the West St Paul Reader: “We feel that it’s our responsibility to lend voice and further legitimacy to our Black and brown brothers and sisters who are literally being murdered in broad daylight, in the middle of the street, in the center of the busiest cities, across America.” A sign reading ‘stop state terror’ hangs on a perimeter security fence as protests over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer continued on Saturday. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP However, the authorities of West St Paul had other ideas. After the fence message had been up for almost five months, the city sent Weyandt a letter stating that it violated ordinances, or local laws. “The ordinance Ryan’s fence violates isn’t one about signs; the ordinance is about fences,” said West St Paul city council member Wendy Berry last week. The fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. However, communications Weyandt originally received from the authorities in late November stated that he was in violation of different city laws. These included one known as the non-commercial signs ordinance, which effectively bars public displays of messages that can be interpreted as political, unless it’s within a specified election cycle, and the signs ordinance which bars signs from being attached to fences. In a mind-boggling train of events, Weyandt explained that he only recently learned that he was also in violation of the fence ordinance. The city previously told Weyandt that he had to remove the mural by 11 December, but then gave him an extension due to winter weather conditions in Minnesota. “Because it was November and it was cold, we didn’t expect them to try to repaint that fence in the cold,” Mayor Dave Napier of West St Paul told the Guardian, adding: “We allowed them until April 15 to remove their sign.” Since 2017, Weyandt said he and Hainlin have put multiple signs on their fence for long periods without penalty, although they had not painted a mural on the fence before. “At no point in time prior to the Black Lives Matter verbiage had I received anything from the city,” Weyandt said, adding: “It wasn’t until this particular message came up that they decided to take action.” Discussions swirl within the city council regarding updating or removing the ordinances. “The apparent consensus has been to stick with the current sign ordinance,” the West St Paul city manager, Ryan Schroeder, said, adding: “I’m told we have received multiple complaints about the sign.” But Lisa Eng-Sarne, another city council member, spoke in favor of relaxing the relevant ordinances at the last meeting and said she doesn’t want to ban art from signs. There have been some direct negative reactions. The couple have been flipped off and threatened and have endured homophobic comments, Weyandt said. “We actually left the house for five days … and went to my in-laws. We were afraid that the house was going to get set on fire in the middle of the night and we’d die in the house,” he said. Council member Dick Vitelli emailed Weyandt to suggest the couple have the mural on the inside instead of the outside of the fence, saying: “You will be in compliance with our ordinance and more importantly you won’t be driving a wedge into our West St Paul community. But it seems like you are having more fun breaking the law and causing chaos.” The city most recently said the mural had to go by 15 April and the couple has been considering painting the fence black when the weather improves. Meantime, they face a penalty and Weyandt said he was “OK paying some form of fine for the right of expression”. Then in a twist earlier this month, West St Paul’s Republican former mayor, David Meisinger, painted on his fence two blocks away “Blue Lives Matter”, the pro-police slogan that emerged as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement. Both ultimately face removal but not before a battle of the murals plays out amid simmering tension.

    The Biden administration is voicing increasing concern about the reported atrocities committed in Ethiopia's Tigray region and continued restrictions and challenges for aid organizations responding to a crisis that has only grown since fighting erupted last November. The U.S. deployed a disaster response team to the region last month, but its leader told ABC News in an exclusive interview that its personnel and aid partners still need greater and sustained access to civilians in the region, warning of a growing humanitarian crisis without international aid. "Humanitarians absolutely need unhindered access to populations in need, and we are concerned about the fact that there are populations that we haven't yet been able to reach," said Emily Dakin, the senior U.S. Agency for International Development official leading the U.S. response in Tigray.

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

