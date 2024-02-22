Minnesota attorney general settles predatory lending case involving Montana tribe

An online lending business owned by a Montana Indian tribe will cease making allegedly predatory and illegal loans in Minnesota after a settlement with the state Attorney General's Office.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in November sued the principal officers of a lending operation owed by the Fort Belknap Indian Community over thousands of online loans to state consumers carrying interest rates between 474% and 795%.

Ellison's office, alleging violations of state and federal law, asked the federal court for an injunction to shutdown Fort Belknap's business in Minnesota. Earlier this week, Ellison's office and Fort Belknap officials reached a settlement, which still needs court approval.

"If I find lenders charging outrageous interest rates and take advantage of Minnesotans, I will step in and bring a stop to it — whether it's a business on your street corner or online," Ellison said in a press statement Thursday.

Attorneys for Fort Belknap tribal officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fort Belknap's lending business will cease marketing and making loans to Minnesota residents under its current business model in the state, the settlement said. However, the lenders can operate in Minnesota if they comply with state consumer lending laws.

Ellison's office has claimed Fort Belknap's tribal lenders broke several Minnesota laws, including for usury, consumer fraud and deceptive trade. The Fort Belknap defendants have denied those allegations, and they make no admission of law violations or wrongdoing in the settlement.

The lending companies are operated by Island Mountain Development Group, a company in Hays, Mont., owned by the Fort Belknap Indian Community. Defendants named in Ellison's suit are Evan Azure and William Bell, respectively CEO and chairman of Island Mountain.

The Fort Belknap community, located about 40 miles south of the Canadian border, consists of the Gros Ventre (Aaniiih) and Assiniboine (Nakoda) tribes.