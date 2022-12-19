Minnesota BCA details fatal officer-involved shooting in Sibley County

Authorities have detailed the fatal shooting of a man by police last week in south-central Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Brent Alsleben, 34, was fatally shot early Thursday at his apartment in New Auburn, a community of 450 in Sibley County.

The BCA said that on Wednesday afternoon, Alsleben’s family asked the Sibley County sheriff’s office to conduct a welfare check, citing concerns about his mental health.

A deputy and EMTs initially responded to the apartment, where Alsleben reportedly displayed a knife and swung it at the first responders.

A standoff ensued, with McLeod County deputies and Hutchinson police officers also arriving at the scene.

Shortly after midnight, McLeod County deputies and Hutchinson police officers forced open the apartment door. They repeatedly asked Alsleben to surrender but did not go inside. They couldn’t see him initially and he did not respond to their commands.

According to body camera video, something appeared to be burning in the apartment. The officers and deputies then entered and saw Alsleben lying on the living room floor with a large hunting-style knife in his hand.

They attempted to take him into custody, but he struggled and cut one of the officers. Two McLeod County deputies attempted without success to use their Tasers. Alsleben then stood up, still holding the knife, and three Hutchinson officers fired, fatally striking him.

The BCA identified the law enforcement officers as Hutchinson officer Taylor Fenrich, who fired his duty pistol and has 17 years of law enforcement experience; Hutchinson officer Phillip Mielke, who fired his patrol rifle and has nine years of experience; Hutchinson officer Tyler Schmeling, who fired his patrol rifle and has eight years of experience; McLeod County deputy Andrew Demeyer, who discharged his Taser and has 16 years of experience; and McLeod County deputy David Olson, who discharged his Taser and has 17 years of experience.

Story continues

Only the three Hutchinson officers were placed on standard administrative leave.

The BCA said its investigators recovered a knife at the scene. The agency also said portions of the incident were recorded on body camera video, which agents are reviewing.

The Sibley County sheriff’s office asked the BCA to investigate the incident. The agency’s findings will be presented to the Sibley County attorney’s office for review.

Related Articles