Minnesota BCA submits report into Olivia shooting death to Blue Earth County Attorney's Office for review

Oct. 21—OLIVIA — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has submitted the findings of its investigation into the July shooting death of an Olivia man by an Olivia police officer to the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office for review and a decision on what action, if any, should be taken next.

Ricardo Torres Jr. was killed during an altercation July 4 with an on-duty Olivia Police Department officer, Aaron Clouse, an 11-year veteran of the force, who discharged his weapon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wrote in a news release at the time that a shotgun was found near where Torres was shot and that there is no dash camera or other known video of the shooting. Olivia police officers do not have or wear body cameras.

Torres was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where he was pronounced deceased.

Clouse has been on standard administrative leave pending the completion of the BCA's investigation.

Olivia is located about 25 miles south of Willmar. The city is the county seat of Renville County.

Blue Earth County agreed to review the case as it would have been a conflict of interest for the Renville County Attorney's Office to participate.

Renville County Attorney David Torgelson said previously that he has had a long-standing relationship with Clouse and they have conferred often on cases.