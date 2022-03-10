Minnesota ‘Boogaloo Bois’ member who pleaded guilty to weapons plot sentenced to 3 years

A Minnesota member of the Boogaloo Bois extremist group was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for a plot to leverage unrest after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in hopes of raising money for its antigovernment movement.

Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton admitted in May 2021 to selling silencers and other firearm components in 2020 to people he believed were members of the Hamas terror group but who turned out to be FBI informants.

U.S. District Judge Michael Davis said the sentence is lower than the 10 years requested by the prosecution because Solomon gave "substantial assistance to the government." Solomon provided information that led to the shutdown and arrest of a gun conversion device vendor based in West Virginia. Such devices, known as auto sears, can modify handguns into assault-style weapons.

Davis also sentenced Solomon to serve five years of supervised release, including several conditions: he is prohibited access to dangerous weapons, he must submit to periodic polygraph testing and he must have pre-approval to use computers and social media accounts, among other conditions. Davis did not impose any fines.

The prosecution originally requested a 20-year sentence followed by a lifetime on supervised release, but adjusted to 10 years after Solomon's cooperation.

"Mr. Solomon's information was certainly instrumental in identifying and taking down that website," Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Winter said in court Thursday.

The owner of the website, Timothy John Watson, of Ranson, West Virginia, received a five-year sentence in October. Federal prosecutors in West Virginia said at the time that Watson, 32, sold auto sears to nearly 800 people. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said one of Watson's customers was Steven Carillo, who recently pleaded guilty to shooting two federal protective security officers in Oakland, Calif., in 2020, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia. One of the officers died.

Throughout Thursday's proceedings, Davis compared Solomon's case to those of other terrorism cases that have been sentenced, all at a lower level than the prosecution's request. "Even if you are a bad guy," he said, speaking directly to Solomon, "there are other bad guys out there that are doing way less time."

Solomon was one of four men charged since September 2020 to have been identified as members of the Boogaloo Bois, an armed anti-government group that rose in prominence amid the 2020 protests over COVID-19 shutdowns and police brutality.

When given the opportunity to address the court Thursday, Solomon expressed regret for his actions, growing emotional as he read a prepared statement.

"I'm embarrassed at the actions I made," he said. "I'm shocked I ever let myself make those decisions but I can and I do promise that I will never allow that to happen again."

He said he could never make up for the pain he'd caused his 6-year old daughter, his parents or loved ones. In the gallery, Solomon's mother wept, her husband's arm wrapped tightly around her shoulder.

In December 2020, a guilty plea came from co-defendant Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a 23-year-old who traveled from North Carolina in response to a Facebook post from Solomon calling for fellow Boogaloo Bois members to join him in participating in the protests after Floyd's death. Teeter is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.

Solomon has previously said he was aware of five Boogaloo Bois members who traveled to Minneapolis after his Facebook post to provide armed security for Black Lives Matter protesters. He also estimated that about 120 people were part of a Minnesota-related Boogaloo Bois Facebook group in 2020.

After the riots abated, Solomon said, the group began kicking around ideas to raise money for their cause. They connected with an FBI informant posing as a member of the Hamas terror group and agreed to supply silencers and devices that convert rifles into fully automatic weapons.

While pleading guilty, Solomon told Davis that the Boogaloo Bois discussed buying a training facility in South America.

Solomon and Teeter were also accused of plotting to bomb a courthouse in Minnesota before changing their target to an unspecified courthouse in the Twin Cities before their arrests.

When discussing future targets for the Boogaloo Bois, according to prosecutors, Solomon expressed a desire to kill politicians and media executives.

Two other Boogaloo members have been prosecuted in Minnesota since 2020.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, the self-proclaimed leader of the South Texas Boogaloo, pleaded guilty in September to firing an AK-47-style rifle 13 times into the burning Minneapolis police Third Precinct headquarters while people were inside during rioting after Floyd's death. He also looted the building and helped set it ablaze, according to prosecutors. Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced by Davis on April 4.

Michael Paul Dahlager, 28, of St. Cloud, was sentenced in January to two years in prison for illegally possessing auto sears. He told a government informant of his plan to attack the State Capitol on Jan. 17, 2021, the day that a group of Donald Trump supporters planned to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to court documents.