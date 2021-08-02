Minnesota boyfriend charged in decapitation death of woman; several people reportedly witnessed incident

A Minnesota man was charged with second-degree murder on Friday after he allegedly beheaded his girlfriend and dumped her body at an intersection in Shakopee in front of horrified witnesses.

Fox 9 reported that Alexis Saborit, 42, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 55-year-old America Thayer, 55. The report said police in the area responded to calls at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday claiming that a person had just dumped a headless body from a car at the intersection of 4th and Spencer.

The station reported that the witnesses "described seeing a car stop near the intersection and the driver, Saborit, swinging an object near the passenger door. He then reportedly dragged what looked like a body out of the car and walked away from the scene."

The report said that someone took a cell phone video that captured a portion of the alleged killing.

The Fox 9 report said that Saborit allegedly told police that he dated Thayer for a few years. Thayer reportedly told him that she wanted to break up and he allegedly told police that she had "gone too far." Police say he admitted to killing her with a knife, the report said.

The Pioneer Press reported that bail was set at $2.5 million cash with conditions or $2.5 million non-cash bond with conditions.