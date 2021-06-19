Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension releases name of suspected carjacker

Jun. 19—The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the name of a man who is alleged to have committed a carjacking in the Pike Lake area Friday night.

The medical examiner identified Scott Michael Jordan, 34, of Duluth, according to a release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the case. Though the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported using "deadly force" in the incident according to a release it issued late Friday, the examiner found that the cause of Jordan's death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation, but according to the release from the Sheriff's Office, the suspect pointed a firearm at a woman in the parking lot of a Super One Foods store at the intersection of U.S. Highway 53 and Midway Road. The suspect reportedly left by vehicle with the woman and her 16-year-old son held captive at gunpoint, but the vehicle went off the road near the Saginaw Union Station around 6 p.m. The abducted people escaped without physical injury, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect fled the scene, and two sheriff's deputies working with a K-9 dog pursued, finally tracking him down in a wooded area in the 6900 block of Seville Road around 6:15 p.m. According to the Sheriff's office release, the suspect died at the scene.

Undersheriff Dave Phillips said the involved deputies and dog were not injured. The involved deputies have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure following the discharge of a firearm. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it will release additional information once it has interviewed participants and witnesses of the incident.

