Minnesota caucuses important but under-attended, Polk and Red Lake County DFL chair says

Feb. 24—EAST GRAND FORKS — Though Sheila Fontaine said caucuses are one of the best places to start for a Minnesotan wanting to let their voice be heard in politics, they're historically poorly attended for a state she said has one of the highest voting populations.

Fontaine, the chair of the Polk/Red Lake County DFL, said this is likely due to a lack of public knowledge about caucuses and a fear of what those who attend them are expected to do. She wants to reassure people that they won't be forced into big commitments.

"We're not going to put you on the spot," she said. "We just want to welcome you there to find out what it's all about. Just come and learn. We don't make anybody stand up and give any speeches, we don't ask you to volunteer."

Caucuses in Minnesota will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 across the state. Those interested in finding the caucus closest to them can find them on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, along with an absentee form if they won't be able to attend, but still want to add their voice to the conversation. Fontaine said there is one issue in the caucus information and clarified the Scandia Township caucus is in Crookston.

She and her team have been trying to get the word out more about caucuses, but there's still a lack of numbers, she said.

Faith Rud, a retired professor of sociology, political science and anthropology who has only missed one caucus meeting in the past 40 years, said she believes low attendance might be due to caucus information not getting a lot of visibility, such as through advertisements. She added that the terminology for these civil processes and political meetings might be heard out of context or spoken about incorrectly, confusing those who hear.

Even with some of the complexities that come with learning about political processes, she still wants to see more people becoming part of them.

"I would like to see people more engaged, and it does take a while to, you know, to get a grip on the verbiage and the acronyms and the processes and all of that," she said. "I guess that is kind of what I've been concerned about, particularly this last decade or so."

Caucuses in Minnesota, as explained by Rud and Fontaine, are meetings organized by precincts within a county for political parties. There is a set date and time for caucuses that should not have any conflicting events scheduled for the same time. This year's caucus is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 27, but residents should arrive by 6:30 p.m. to register. Community members sit down at tables, get acquainted with each other and begin to discuss concerns, issues in the state and submit resolutions, which are initiatives or intentions for the party to add to their platform. These resolutions get voted on and move onto the next level, like county conventions, until they get up to the state level of the party platform. In a presidential election year, such as this year, residents also discuss who should be the party's candidate.

Fontaine said it isn't some large commitment to attend a caucus, though people can work their way up to becoming delegates or precinct chairs. For those who aren't prepared to make that large step forward, it's a chance to sit down with a community of like-minded people and share ideas.

"Don't be shy. Just please show up and come in and enjoy a cup of coffee and a cookie with your fellow travelers," she said.

Fontaine also said that, as the younger generations grow into voting age, there's an opportunity to change the way caucasus are run. During 2016's caucus, she noticed a large number of young citizens who attended, and said there might be a future for these civil processes that is different from the way things are done now.

"I think that there are a lot of issues that young people have begun to take notice of, and I am hopeful that young people are going to start stepping up and ... (wanting) to have more of a say," she said.

For Rud, attending these meetings and being a part of the process is an enriching experience that lets Minnesotans be a part of the bigger picture and impact the future of the state and their lives.

"Democracy requires an active, engaged populace," she said.