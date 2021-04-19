Minnesota city spent over $9,000 to protect home of former officer who shot Daunte Wright

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Torey Van Oot
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The city of Champlin, Minn., has spent more than $9,000 to erect a security perimeter protecting the home of Kim Potter, the former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

What's happening: Photos posted to Twitter show cement barricades, fencing and officers stationed outside Potter's suburban Twin Cities home. She faces manslaughter charges in Wright's death.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • City spokeswoman Ashley Wagner told Axios that the city will seek reimbursement for the $9,236 in physical security costs "should a source become available."

  • An estimate for the police staffing costs wasn't yet available, she added.

What they're saying: Wagner said the security is needed to "protect against a fire in a residential neighborhood if anyone decided to carry through on threats and also to provide officers with a protected place in case of a violent crowd," noting protests in nearby Brooklyn Center.

Between the lines: Protesters have increasingly targeted homes of local politicians and law enforcement officials in the Twin Cities over the last year.

  • An August demonstration outside the home of former Minneapolis police union head Bob Kroll's Hugo home generated headlines and backlash after a DFL activist-turned-lawmaker referenced burning down the neighborhood.

  • Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sold his house and moved due to security threats following protests over his handling of charges against the officers involved in George Floyd's death.

  • On Saturday, the Santa Rosa police department reported vandalism at the former home of Barry Brodd, a former officer and use-of-force expert who testified for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial,

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • "Chilling": Minnesota governor denounces alleged police violence against media

    Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke out Sunday over allegations that journalists covering unrest in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center have endured police violence, telling CBS Minnesota: "Apologies are not enough, it just cannot happen."Why it matters: Since violations of press freedoms came to national attention last year, with reports of journalists being arrested and assaulted while covering anti-racism protests, violent encounters with law enforcement seem to have become the norm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.@GovTimWalz This is hideous and entirely unacceptable. What are you doing to ensure accountability and make sure it doesn't happen again? https://t.co/36iSK5244D— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021 Walz told CBS Minnesota, "We all need to recognize the assault on media across the world and even in our country over the last few years is chilling. ... We cannot function as a democracy if they're not there."Driving the news: Media attorney Leita Walker, representing nearly 30 news outlets and government transparency groups, sent Walz and Minnesota law enforcement leaders a letter Saturday outlining allegations of police assaulting and harassing journalists during protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.These include allegations that two New York Times photojournalists were "harassed by officers" and the alleged violent treatment of CNN producer Carolyn Sung, who Walker said was trying to comply with a dispersal order when she was arrested by state troopers.Zoom in: Walker writes that "troopers grabbed Sung by her backpack and threw her to the ground, zip-tying her hands behind her back" while she repeatedly identified herself as a journalists, noting she had shown her credentials.After being zip-tied a trooper allegedly yelled at Sung, who is Asian American, "Do you speak English?""She was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours."Excerpt from Walker's letterFreelance photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden, who was covering the demonstrations for the New York Times, told the outlet Sunday police used batons to bang on the windows of the car he was in last Tuesday to "force" him out, allegedly attacking him and his camera."It was definitely scary — I've never been in a situation like that with so many police officers hitting me, hitting my equipment," he said.What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement Saturday that, in accordance with a federal judge's temporary restraining order issued a day earlier, members of the press "are exempted from general dispersal orders.""Following feedback from media, and in light of a recent temporary restraining order ... MSP will not photograph journalists or their credentials," the statement said."In addition, MSP will no longer include messaging at the scene advising media where they can go to safely cover events. "While journalists have been detained and released during enforcement actions after providing credentials, no journalists have been arrested."Minnesota State PatrolOf note: Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was last month acquitted of all charges by a jury following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer — which observers noted had flown in the face of First Amendment protections.Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest. I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs. https://t.co/r4s2VpGp0C— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021 Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘I’m a Christian woman of God.’ Texas school board candidate cited after refusing mask.

    A Lake Travis school board candidate was cited for a misdemeanor on April 7 after refusing to wear a mask at a Nordstrom Rack.

  • Black Lives Matter fence in Minnesota at center of row in city on edge

    City sent couple letter stating their fence violates ordinance as a Blue Lives Matter slogan appears on fence two blocks away West St Paul fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. Photograph: Courtesy of Ryan Weyandt A simple suburban fence in Minnesota that has become a local attraction and a symbol of the battle for equality – but has also drawn critics – is now at the center of a row with the authorities. Ryan Weyandt and his husband, Michael Hainlin, keep bumping up against deadlines to obey a city order to paint over the vivid statement adorning their fence declaring that Black Lives Matter. The message has endured outside their house in West t Paul, with block capital letters about 6ft high, since not long after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer just a few miles away in Minneapolis last May. The timing of the row is especially sensitive as the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering Floyd, approaches its conclusion. The entire Minneapolis-St Paul region was already on edge as a result, and tension was only heightened earlier this week by the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center on the outskirts of Minneapolis. For months, the couple’s fence has been a magnet for people to drop off flowers, leave balloons or just swing by to take pictures or to thank them, in what has largely been a positive public response, Weyandt, a realtor, said. “We didn’t want to stir a pot, it wasn’t about angering neighbors or aggravating anyone or trying to get under anyone’s skin,” Weyandt told the Guardian. “We put this up so we could provoke at least one conversation and help someone get to a different thought level,” he added. The mural also pays homage to the Black LGBTQ+ population, with the word “lives’’ painted with rainbow colors, especially to represent Black LGBTQ+ people who have been attacked and killed in the US, Weyandt said. And last fall, Weyandt told the West St Paul Reader: “We feel that it’s our responsibility to lend voice and further legitimacy to our Black and brown brothers and sisters who are literally being murdered in broad daylight, in the middle of the street, in the center of the busiest cities, across America.” A sign reading ‘stop state terror’ hangs on a perimeter security fence as protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer continued on Saturday. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP However the authorities of West St Paul had other ideas. After the fence message had been up for almost five months, the city sent Weyandt a letter stating that it violated ordinances, or local laws. “The ordinance Ryan’s fence violates isn’t one about signs; the ordinance is about fences,” said West St Paul city council member Wendy Berry last week. The fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. However, communications Weyandt originally received from the authorities in late November stated that he was in violation of different city laws. These included one known as the non-commercial signs ordinance, which effectively bars public displays of messages that can be interpreted as political, unless it’s within a specified election cycle, and the signs ordinance which bars signs from being attached to fences. In a mind-boggling train of events, Weyandt explained that he only recently learned that he was also in violation of the fence ordinance. The city previously told Weyandt that he had to remove the mural by 11 December, but then gave him an extension due to winter weather conditions in Minnesota. “Because it was November and it was cold, we didn’t expect them to try to repaint that fence in the cold,” Mayor Dave Napier of West St Paul told the Guardian, adding: “We allowed them until April 15 to remove their sign.” Since 2017, Weyandt said he and Hainlin have put multiple signs on their fence for long periods without penalty, although they had not painted a mural on the fence before. “At no point in time prior to the Black Lives Matter verbiage had I received anything from the city,” Weyandt said, adding: “It wasn’t until this particular message came up that they decided to take action.” Discussions swirl within the city council regarding updating or removing the ordinances. “The apparent consensus has been to stick with the current sign ordinance,” West St Paul city manager Ryan Schroeder said, adding: “I’m told we have received multiple complaints about the sign.” But Lisa Eng-Sarne, another city council member, spoke in favor of relaxing the relevant ordinances at the last meeting and said she doesn’t want to ban art from signs. There have been some direct negative reactions. The couple have been flipped off and threatened and have endured homophobic comments, Weyandt said. “We actually left the house for five days … and went to my in-laws. We were afraid that the house was going to get set on fire in the middle of the night and we’d die in the house,” he said. Council member Dick Vitelli emailed Weyandt to suggest the couple have the mural on the inside instead of the outside of the fence, saying: “You will be in compliance with our ordinance and more importantly you won’t be driving a wedge into our West St Paul community. But it seems like you are having more fun breaking the law and causing chaos.” The city most recently said the mural had to go by 15 April and the couple has been considering painting the fence black when the weather improves. Meantime, they face a penalty and Weyandt said he was “OK paying some form of fine for the right of expression”. Then in a twist earlier this month, West St Paul’s Republican former mayor, David Meisinger, painted on his fence two blocks away “Blue Lives Matter”, the pro-police slogan that emerged as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement. Both ultimately face removal but not before a battle of the murals plays out amid simmering tension.

  • Police Confiscated Indianapolis Shooter’s Shotgun Months Before He Bought Rifles Used in Attack

    The former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight workers at a company facility in Indianapolis on Thursday legally purchased two semiautomatic rifles months after police confiscated his shotgun, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Saturday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the rifles used in the attack and discovered that the shooter purchased them in July and September 2020. IMPD chief Randal Taylor and the FBI confirmed that police confiscated a shotgun from the shooter in March 2020, after the shooter’s mother called police over fears her son would attempt “suicide by cop.” However, Chief Taylor said the fact that the shooter was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun” indicated that no decision was made to activate Indiana’s “red flag” law in this case. Indiana’s red flag law allows the state to prevent a person from purchasing weapons if the person “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others. It is unclear whether a red flag determination was pursued following the March 2020 incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by the New York Times. Eight people were killed in the Thursday shooting before the attacker killed himself. The shooter’s family released a statement on Saturday saying they were “devastated” by the attack. “We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of [his] actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” the family said.

  • Men arrested, charged in murder of two trans women in Charlotte, NC

    Two men suspected in the slayings of two Black transgender women days apart in Charlotte, North Carolina were arrested Friday, according to law enforcement. The bodies of Jaida Peterson and Remy Fennell were found in hotel rooms earlier this month. The circumstances behind their fatal shootings prompted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to deliver an “urgent” message to the LGBTQ community, particularly those engaged in sex work, NBC News reports.

  • 'Hold police officers accountable,' urges George Floyd lawyer as jury prepares to deliver verdict

    A jury is to hear closing arguments on Monday in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, a case that laid bare racial wounds in the United States and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge - second-degree murder. Mr Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man lay handcuffed facedown in the street complaining he "can't breathe." The harrowing video, which was shown repeatedly to the jury during Mr Chauvin's three-week trial, sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world. Eric Nelson, Mr Chauvin's attorney, said at the opening of the trial that there was "no political or social cause" in the courtroom, but it has coincided with rising tensions from two other high-profile police killings.

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors showed up at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • New Zealand says 'uncomfortable' with expanding Five Eyes

    New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticised by China. China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand sought a predictable diplomatic relationship. New Zealand will find it necessary to speak out on issues where it does not agree with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said in a speech on Monday to the government-funded New Zealand China Council.

  • Student loan reform crusader mounts campaign for Trump ally's House seat

    A bankruptcy attorney specializing in student loan debt is running as a Democrat for a New York House seat that is currently held by a staunch Trump ally.

  • Rape victim’s murder jury foreman was just 18: ‘I’ve grown some humanity since then’

    “A lot of things weren’t included that were pretty fundamental.”

  • The mother of the suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting warned the FBI last year that he might attempt 'suicide by cop'

    The FBI interviewed Brandon Scott Hole in April 2020 after receiving a warning from his mother, according to reports.

  • Sinn Fein leader apologises for the death of Lord Mountbatten following Prince Philip's funeral

    The leader of Sinn Fein has said she is sorry for the murder of the Lord Mountbatten by the IRA following the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Mary Lou McDonald, the President of the republican party, said the death of the Duke’s uncle in 1979 was “heartbreaking” and that it was her responsibility to “lead from the front.” Her comments represent a significant shift from her predecessor Gerry Adams, who has refused to apologise for his previous claims that Lord Mountbatten “knew the danger” and could not “have objected to dying in what was clearly a war situation.” Lord Mountbatten was assassinated in August 1979 while holidaying at his summer home Classiebawn Castle. His boat was blown up by the IRA using a bomb that had been placed on the vessel. The explosion also killed his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, Lady Brabourne, the boy's grandmother, and 14-year-old Paul Maxwell a local boat boy.

  • A Black deaf woman says her kids are 'traumatized' after she was handcuffed in front of them and they were told by police to interpret commands to their mother

    Police questioned Andrea "Dre" Hollingsworth, and told her 11-year-old daughters to interpret commands to their mother while she was detained.

  • Analysis: Beijing huddles with friends, seeks to fracture U.S.-led 'clique'

    China is shoring up ties with autocratic partners like Russia and Iran, as well as economically dependent regional countries, while using sanctions and threats to try to fracture the alliances the United States is building against it. Worryingly for Beijing, diplomats and analysts say, the Biden administration has got other democracies to toughen up to a rising, more globally assertive China on human rights and regional security issues like the disputed South China Sea. "China has always resolutely opposed the U.S. side engaging in bloc politics along ideological lines, and ganging up to form anti-China cliques," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

    Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured. Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation. Authorities said earlier they weren't sure if there was more than one shooter.

  • Prince Philip's close friend Countess Mountbatten attends funeral on behalf of ill husband

    They became so close during the course of their nearly 30-year friendship that she was known as “and also” on account of her name always appearing on the Duke of Edinburgh’s guest list. So it was hardly a surprise when the Countess Mountbatten of Burma was included in the 30-strong congregation for Prince Philip’s funeral, handpicked by the Queen. Also known as Penny Knatchbull, later Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, the 68-year-old mother of three was the Duke’s carriage driving partner and one of his closest confidantes. Yet it emerged on Saturday that the Countess, pictured below, was actually representing her husband, the Earl of Mountbatten of Burma, who is unwell and therefore unable to attend.

  • Letters to the Editor: Instead of expanding the Supreme Court, enact term limits for justices

    A reader's idea: Put each justice on a 16-year-term, and give whomever is president at the end of a term the chance to reappoint or name a successor.

  • Austin police, feds searching for ex-sheriff's deputy accused of killing 3, in Sunday's 2nd mass shooting

    Federal and local law enforcement were searching Sunday night for a former sheriff's deputy suspected of killing three people late Sunday morning in Austin, Texas. The suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41, was a property crimes detective for the Travis County sheriff's office until last June, when he resigned after being arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child. After spending 16 days in jail last June, Broderick posted bail; Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said his office filed a motion Sunday to revoke Broderick's $50,000 bond. The victims, described only as two Hispanic women and one Black man, were all known to Broderick, who is Black, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous." The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are aiding in the manhunt. The shooting in Austin was the second multiple gun homicide on Sunday. Wisconsin's Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Sunday afternoon that law enforcement has apprehended and charged with first-degree homicide a "person of interest" in a shooting at a Kenosha tavern early Sunday morning. At least three people died the three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after the shooting. There have been about 150 mass shootings — defined as four or more people shot — in 2021, and in the 34 days since a gunman murdered eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March, an average of nearly two mass shootings have happened every day, The Washington Post reports, citing the Gun Violence Archive. CNN made a map, posted before the Austin shooting, which in any case falls one death short of that definition of a mass shooting. Quite a graphic from @CNNSotu. pic.twitter.com/EYL8tmYvjP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 18, 2021 In the 34 days since the Atlanta shootings, 82 people have been killed in mass shootings and 228 injured, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

  • Judge: Minnesota Officers Can’t Arrest, Use Force against Reporters Covering Daunte Wright Protests

    A federal judge in Minnesota issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits law enforcement officers from arresting or using physical force against journalists covering the Daunte Wright protests. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued the order on Friday and it will remain in effect for the next two weeks, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. The ruling prevents police from using physical force or chemical agents against the media. Law enforcement also cannot take away reporters’ press passes, the order says. The ruling is the result of a restraining order filed by an international labor union for news media workers and a freelance journalist against Minnesota Department of Public Safety commissioner John Harrington and Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matthew Langer. Journalists claimed in court that they were “directed by law enforcement to vacate the protest area, physically grabbed, struck by less-lethal projectiles and rubber bullets, and pepper sprayed.” While journalists were not subject to curfews, they had been required to vacate areas where dispersal orders were given. The new ruling exempts journalists from such orders. Though the state attorney general’s office argued that dispersal orders protect journalists from harm, the judge dismissed that argument. “This argument is unavailing, particularly when considering the allegations, supported by declarations, that members of the press have sustained severe injuries at the hands of law enforcement in recent days,” Wright said. “These severe injuries include bruising and at least one injury requiring surgery.” On Friday, local media reports detailed accounts of multiple journalists being stopped, detained and sometimes pepper-sprayed by law enforcement while covering the demonstrations sparked by the police shooting of Wright, a black man. An officer fatally shot the 20-year-old on Sunday during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials say intended to deploy a Taser when she shot Wright, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

  • Lawyers: DOJ defense in Trump defamation suit is 'dangerous'

    The U.S. Justice Department made a “wrong and dangerous” argument in seeking to defend former President Donald Trump against a former advice columnist’s claim that he defamed her when he denied her allegation of rape, her lawyers have told a court. During Trump's presidency, the Justice Department sought to make the United States, not him personally, the defendant in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit — a move that would put U.S. taxpayers on the hook if she got a payout in the case. The Justice Department has argued that the statements he made about Carroll, including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir and that “she's not my type," fell within the scope of his job as president.