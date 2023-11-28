Minnesota company targets Permian Basin as region leads U.S. in crude oil

A Minnesota-based oil and gas company planned to grow its presence in southeast New Mexico Permian Basin region, buying up assets in Eddy and Lea Counties.

Northern Oil and Gas said Tuesday it planned to acquire about 3,000 acres in the two counties that make up New Mexico’s share of the Permian within the western Delaware sub-basin.

Daily production from the non-operated assets was expected at about 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) at 67% oil and predicted to grow to about 3,500 boepd between 2025 and 2030.

The company also said it planned to spend up to $30 million developing the lands in 2024, and continue to spend similar funds through 2027.

The sale included 13 producing wells, and 26 undeveloped locations which represented about 13 years of oil and gas inventory, read a company announcement.

Northern said the wells were of “extremely high quality” with breakeven at less than $45 per barrel.

The deal was expected to close by the first quarter of 2024.

Northern Oil and Gas President Adam Dirlam said the acquisition would up the company’s Permian Basin assets to 40,000 acres, making it Northern’s most active region in its portfolio.

“Our focus remains on low-breakeven, resilient inventory that works in nearly any price environment, and these assets deliver in spades,” he said.

The Permian Basin announcement came as Northern also announced an expansion of its natural gas production assets in the Appalachian Basin in Ohio.

Chief Executive Officer Nick O’Grady said the sale was part of the company’s broader goal of expanding its holdings buying consolidating existing assets in major U.S. basins.

“These transactions demonstrate our continued ability to successfully acquire high quality assets in the core of their respective basins, with best-in-class operating parties,” O’Grady said. “We expect the assets to be accretive in 2024 and to accelerate further in future years.”

Permian Basin oil and gas growth outpacing rest of U.S.

Production of both oil and gas was expected to grow in the next month in the Permian, according to the most recent data released Nov. 13 by the Energy Information Administration.

The Permian was predicted to grow by about 5,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December for a total of about 5.9 million bpd, the EIA reported, while the region was forecast to add 113 million cubic feet per day (cf/d) of natural gas production for a total of about 24.9 billion cf/d next month.

That maintained the Permian’s place as the highest oil-producing basin in the U.S., and second highest in natural gas, while leading in growth for both commodities.

The Permian led all other U.S. oil basins in oil production per well since 2021, read an EIA report published Nov. 15.

Wells averaged 847 barrels per day each during the first eight months of 2023, climbing by about 750 barrels per day since 2007, the report read.

This came as the Permian Basin this year was operating with the least rigs since January 2022, read the report, due to “sustained well productivity improvements.”

The report also said growth in the Permian’s initial production (IP), a metric used to calculate a well’s first full month of oil production, accounted for about 45 percent of U.S. oil production and led to an all-time high in August 2023.

Rigs in the Permian peaked in April at 356, and fell gradually since, read the report.

Baker Hughes reported Friday the Permian added a rig in the week before for the latest total of 311, down from a total of 349 a year ago.

Meanwhile, New Mexico added two rigs in the last week for its total of 107 rigs, and Texas held steady at 302 rigs, records show.

Despite declining rigs, the EIA reported operators can now produce more oil per rig.

“As the rig count declines, producers may be able to maintain production or produce more oil with fewer rigs through technological advances or other operational efficiencies that boost output per well,” read the report.

Oil prices were estimated to average $86 a barrel through the end of 2023, the EIA reported, and average $89 a barrel in 2024.

On Tuesday, domestic oil was trading at about $77 a barrel, according to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, after taking a dip from about $80 a barrel at the beginning of November and the year’s peak of $93 a barrel on Sept. 27.

“If these lower prices persist or continue to fall, we are likely to see less U.S. crude oil production than we forecast,” the report read.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Minnesota company targets Permian Basin as it leads U.S. in crude oil