Minnesota congressman considering primary challenge to Biden
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
The Supreme Court will weigh in on a controversial case attempting to limit contact between federal officials and social media companies.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
'Some caps are almost impossible to remove, but with this tool, it's effortless,' said one fan.
Autonomous vehicle companies use simulators to train their self-driving systems and teach them how to react to "agents" -- things like pedestrians, cyclists, traffic signals and other cars. Creating and training intelligent agents is one of the problems Waymo is trying to solve, and it's a common challenge in the world of AV research. To that end, Waymo on Thursday launched a new simulator for the AV research community that provides an environment in which to train intelligent agents, complete with prebuilt sim agents and troves of Waymo perception data.
Sidebar, a company developing a group coaching program focused on driving individual career growth, today announced that it raised $13.55 million in a seed round from investors including Foundation Capital, Scribble Ventures and Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp. Former Facebook product manager Lexy Franklin founded Sidebar after running into challenges finding supportive peer groups while at Meta. "I was a product manager lead at Facebook surrounded by some of the smartest people in the world, and my goal was to learn as much as possible from them," Franklin told TechCrunch via email.
Homesickness seemed to be the motivation behind a "Survivor" exit, the second in just four episodes this season.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
In August last year, a ban on Nvidia's chip export to China sent the country's budding artificial intelligence startups scrambling for alternatives. A momentary sense of relief came when Nvidia unveiled chips with reduced performance to bypass export restrictions. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a slew of measures to curb Beijing's military ambitions, including a further restriction on Nvidia's AI chip shipments to China.
The Biden administration's new restrictions on AI chip distribution to China could hurt Nvidia's business overseas.
President Biden on Friday afternoon announced the selection of seven regional hubs for manufacturing hydrogen, a cleaner energy source than fossil fuels. But here's why environmentalists aren’t all cheering.
Kelly will put his theory to the test when he starts Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.
Goldman CEO David Solomon reinforced his optimism about the firm's strategy despite another drop in profits during the third quarter.
Ford confirmed that it has temporarily cut a shift at its F-150 Lightning electric pickup plant in Detroit, possibly signaling demand is drying up for the highly rated EV.
Women who struggle with achieving orgasm may be dealing with physical or psychological issues. Here's what to know.
One hurdle that government prosecutors must overcome in the FTX criminal trial is scant documentation left by Sam Bankman-Fried.
The Astros are moving on to face the Rangers after a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Minnesota.
Netflix has set an official premiere date for its reality show based on the hit dystopian drama Squid Game. The winner of the televised contest will receive nearly 5 million bucks.