Minnesota congressman considering primary challenge to Biden

Autonomous vehicle companies use simulators to train their self-driving systems and teach them how to react to "agents" -- things like pedestrians, cyclists, traffic signals and other cars. Creating and training intelligent agents is one of the problems Waymo is trying to solve, and it's a common challenge in the world of AV research. To that end, Waymo on Thursday launched a new simulator for the AV research community that provides an environment in which to train intelligent agents, complete with prebuilt sim agents and troves of Waymo perception data.