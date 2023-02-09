Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office says

Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Angie Craig of Minnesota
1
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Angie Craig was assaulted on Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., her office said in a statement.

Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said that the Democrat Minnesota congresswoman suffered bruising, but was "otherwise physically okay." Coe added that there was no evidence to suggest that the attack was politically motivated.

The attack took place early in the morning and the lawmaker "defended herself from the attacker", Coe said. The attacker fled the scene of assault, her office added.

"Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," her chief of staff added.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in apartment building in Washington

    Rep. Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, was assaulted Thursday morning in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her chief of staff said. “Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” said her chief of staff Nick Coe on Twitter. Craig called 911 and the attacker fled the scene, said Coe.

  • Congresswoman Assaulted In Her D.C. Apartment Building

    Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat representing Minnesota, was not severely injured in the attack.

  • Firm: Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill

    A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline's operator said Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million. Canadian-based TC Energy said the flawed weld caused a crack that then grew over time because of the stress on the bend in its Keystone pipeline system in rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company said the weld was for a fitting that connected two sections of pipe, and the fitting and weld came from a manufacturing plant.

  • Minnesota Dem reports attack at her D.C. apartment building

    Rep. Angie Craig fended off the assailant in an elevator on Thursday morning, according to a statement from her office.

  • Rep. Angie Craig attacked in elevator of her DC apartment building, office says

    Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was attacked in her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday morning, her office said later that day. "This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building," Nick Coe, Craig's chief of staff, said in a statement.

  • Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan student flees to Thailand

    The woman accused of hitting a university student with her car and leaving him for dead in Michigan’s Oakland Township on New Year’s Day fled to Thailand days after the incident, according to a criminal complaint. The suspect, identified as Tubtim “Sue” Howson, purchased a one-way ticket from Detroit Metro Airport two days after the deadly collision, travel records reportedly show. Benjamin Kable, 22, was heading home from a New Year’s Eve party when a 2016 white BMW 320i struck him along Rochester Road at around 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 1.

  • Attorney Claims There’s No Physical Evidence His Client John Kinsel Raped A Child, Says He’s An Innocent Man

    John Kinsel has been in prison for 26 years after being convicted of raping 9-year-old Alyssa, the daughter of his girlfriend. Kinsel is adamant that he didn’t commit the crime, and Alyssa has since recanted her testimony, claiming she lied as a child to get John out of her life. Kinsel’s new attorney, Justin Bonus, says he took on Kinsel’s case because he knows he’s innocent. “You have no physical evidence of the rape,” Bonus claims. “That’s problematic, especially when that’s the only piece of evidence that convicts John Kinsel.” Hear other reasons Bonus says he believes Kinsel is innocent in the video above. Plus, record executive and Innocence Project board member Jason Flom, who launched his Wrongful Conviction podcast with the goal of shining a light on innocent people put behind bars or sentenced to death row, weighs in. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Sex Abuse Allegations: Who is Telling the Truth?” Allyssa says she’s ready to tell Dr. Phil what really happened to her when she was a child. Was she telling the truth then, or is she telling the truth now? Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Mom Says She Doesn’t Believe Daughter’s Claim That She Was Abused, Believes Boyfriend Is Innocent TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • U.S. to explore punishing China over spy balloon, official says

    The Biden administration released new declassified intelligence on Beijing's spy balloon program and hinted that retribution was coming.

  • Pay transparency is good for workers — and employers get more of the top job applicants

    Treating salary like a guarded secret risks losing out to competitors who are upfront and honest with employees.

  • Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments

    A lawyer testifying in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina said he trusted Murdaugh even though the disgraced lawyer suggested an unusual way to split fees from a case the two had worked on together. Attorney Chris Wilson said he had no reason to be suspicious when Murdaugh asked to have the $792,000 fee deposited directly into his account, rather than paying it directly to the Murdaugh family law firm. At the time, Murdaugh said his intention was to protect money because his son, Paul, was involved in a wrongful death lawsuit - even though the direct payment was a violation of the firm's rules.

  • Cells routinely self-cannibalize to take out their trash, aiding in survival and disease prevention

    Illustration of an autophagosome (light blue double-membrane to the right) engulfing cellular material. David S. Goodsell and Daniel Klionsky/RCSB PDB-101, CC BY-SADon’t let the textbook diagram of a simplified two-dimensional cell fool you – within this tiny structure of life is a complex universe of molecular machinery that is continually being built, put into motion and eventually broken down. Cells use the thousands of different proteins within them as tools to shape their internal environme

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s lifeline comes at ‘incredible cost’ to shareholders, analyst warns

    Bed Bath & Beyond’s equity offering could spell trouble for the troubled retailer's shareholders, says Wedbush.

  • Preventing Vet Homelessness and Suicide Top Biden’s State of the Union ‘Unity Agenda’

    Biden made the push on veterans issues as part of his annual State of the Union address.

  • Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo key to LSU’s title hopes in 2023

    LSU's stars on the interior could be the catalyst on defense.

  • Bryan Kohberger was fired from WSU teaching job days before Idaho murders arrest, report says

    His attitude towards women was cited as a key concern, with the criminal justice student allegedly having a ‘sexist attitude towards females he interacted with at the school’

  • Portugal unable to supply fighter jets to Ukraine due to NATO commitments, says Portuguese PM

    Portugal has no red lines in providing Ukraine with fighter jets, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has said, according to the European Council on Feb. 9.

  • Watch Maren Morris Perform 'I Can't Love You Anymore' for Upcoming 'Austin City Limits' TV Special

    PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of Morris' Austin City Limits performance before it airs Feb. 11

  • After classified briefing, Romney backs Biden's handling of Chinese spy balloon incursion

    Sen. Mitt Romney broke ranks with many of his Republican colleagues Thursday, telling reporters following a classified briefing on the Chinese balloon incursion over U.S. airspace last week that the Biden administration, the U.S. military and intelligence agencies "acted skillfully and with care" in how they dealt with the situation.

  • Former 'American Idol' contestant sues show, claiming she was overworked, underpaid, and made a 'laughing stock' by judges

    Viewers may remember Normandy Ramos from her high-pitched voice and carrot-shaped purse when she auditioned for "American Idol" in February 2022.

  • Scientists Discover Molten Layer of Rock Beneath Earth's Crust

    Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are a result of the movement of large swaths of Earth’s crust, but while the theory of plate tectonics has been widely accepted as a fundamental law of geology, there are still things to be discovered. New research from the University of Texas Austin points to the presence of a partly molten layer of rock underneath Earth’s surface that could provide some explanation for how the plates move like they do.