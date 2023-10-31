Minnesota couple pleads not guilty to fentanyl trafficking in Grand Forks County

Oct. 30—GRAND FORKS — A Minnesota couple facing felony charges after they were found allegedly transporting more than 2,000 fentanyl pills in Grand Forks County pleaded not guilty on Monday, Oct. 30.

Mary Antoinette Fedick, 32, and Diana Christine Nason, 32,

were arrested last month

after they were found at mile marker 128 on Interstate 29. Law enforcement had been informed the women would be transporting fentanyl to the area and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic infraction.

Fedick was in the driver's seat, Nason was in the front passenger seat and their 1-year-old infant was in a child seat in the back.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Law enforcement found approximately 2,500 fentanyl pills and a smoking device in Nason's underwear, according to an affidavit case. Twenty-five additional fentanyl pills were found in a baggie on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Nason waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class A felony possession with intent to deliver more than 10 grams of fentanyl, Class C felony reckless endangerment extreme indifference and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Class A felony charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Grand Forks Police Detective Caleb Nelson testified during Fedick's preliminary hearing. Nason admitted to transporting fentanyl from Minneapolis to the Grand Forks area in the past, and Fedick said she'd gone on several of these trips, Nelson testified.

Nelson believes, around here, fentanyl pills can be sold for $20 to $40 each. The women were allegedly transporting up to $75,000 worth of fentanyl, said Carmell Mattison, representing the state.

"Two-thousand-five-hundred is an extremely large amount (of fentanyl pills) for our community," Nelson said.

It was the largest amount he'd personally seen or heard of throughout his time on the Grand Forks Police Department's Narcotics Task Force.

The defense argued that a vast majority of the pills were found on Nason and there's no evidence Fedick possessed any drugs, but Judge John Thelen said that will be for a jury to decide.

Thelen determined there was probable cause to proceed with the case. Fedick pleaded not guilty to Class A felony possession with intent to deliver more than 10 grams of fentanyl and Class C felony reckless endangerment extreme indifference.

Both women are scheduled for final dispositional conferences at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.