Minnesota couple at work to preserve Lake Bronson church and its history

Jan. 12—LAKE BRONSON, Minn. — On a cold January morning, Luther Peterson and Noah Glad weren't tucked inside. They braved the cold on a mechanical lift, affixing wooden planks to the open windows of a steeple near Lake Bronson, in Jupiter Township.

The work began on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The church, which once was used by the Augustana Lutheran Synod, has been closed for decades, but a rejuvenated interest in preserving its history has led to the recent renovations, spearheaded by Luther Peterson's wife, Bonnie, who grew up in the area and is a descendant of the community's namesake family.

"This land has a hold on her," said Luther Peterson, a retired Lutheran parish pastor who served in areas across Minnesota and beyond for 40 years.

Bonnie Peterson has taken on the responsibility of preserving the East Emmaus Lutheran Church, following in her mother's footsteps. The structure sits next to the East Emmaus Cemetery, where her parents, grandparents and great-grandparents rest.

Peterson said the renovation efforts began in the 1990s, after the church stopped regular services in 1964. The work was started by the East Emmaus Cemetery's association, which developed what she called an "arm" focused on preservation. The church also has held different events, such as worships, funeral receptions and cultural events such as the Swedish Midsommar.

Peterson's mother was buried in the cemetery in 2017 and was part of the cemetery association's efforts to take care of the church. In the late 1980s, the group tried to get it on the National Register of Historic Places but was unable to do so. Peterson hopes it can still happen.

For Peterson, the importance is not only due to her family's association with the church, but also in the effort to preserve its history. The church was built in 1901 by Swedish immigrants who came to the area in the 1880s. It sits on native prairie, which Peterson said is one of the few pieces left in the area, with most of the rest being used for farming.

"This native prairie soil has never been breached," she said.

She wants to honor the people who created the church, which still stands on the fieldstone on which it was built. Peterson would like to continue holding occasional events, such as more Midsommar festivities, as well as encouraging students to learn about a historic pioneer church.

The efforts to save the history include preserving the church's appearance. While work is done to keep it structurally sound, Peterson would like to keep it true to how it was built — keeping cedar floorboards, for instance. But, she also wants to focus on essentials first, such as keeping animals out.

The Petersons have been working with carpenter Noah Glad on the project, and have known him since he first helped with some work at the couple's Lake Bronson farm. They were impressed with his hard work and craftsmanship and asked for his assistance with the church.

"We're just so happy that someone local is willing to come and do the work," Bonnie Peterson said.

The Petersons have been asking for donations to help with the project, though they did not give specific numbers for how much they need. The feedback from those in the community has been positive, and Bonnie Peterson wants to continue making people aware of the efforts.

"I think this is important enough that the community should be involved in taking care of it," she said.

People have been helping out in more ways than monetary donations. Todd Truedson, who also has family in the cemetery, let Luther Peterson and Glad utilize his mechanical lift. Lancaster Lumber provided the wood used in the project at a discount, and Glad himself has given the Petersons a discount for his services. There's also a person interested in creating a sign for the church, as well as housing for the bell, which currently sits outside the building's front doors.

The Petersons are looking into legacy grants, and would someday like to establish a foundation so the church can "take care of itself." If she's able to get it onto the national register, she hopes it would generate attention and more financial support.

A history book is in the works to bring attention to those buried in the East Emmaus Cemetery and the immigrants who founded the Augustana Lutheran Synod, which is now the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Luther Peterson said he and his wife have taken photos of all the headstones and have been tracking down obituaries and histories of everyone. The idea is to share their stories.

The book will be released at the 140th anniversary celebration for the church in August, which will feature a worship service, Scandinavian sweets, and coffee provided by Bully Brew.

Bonnie Peterson said things are just beginning, but the future looks bright.

"I'm more optimistic than ever," she said.