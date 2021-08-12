Minnesota Court of Appeals affirms nearly 17-year sentence for Willmar man in 2005 drive-by shootings

Aug. 12—WILLMAR — Successful appeals in recent years of 2005 convictions for attempted second-degree murder and drive-by shooting have reduced the aggregate prison sentence for Jose Armando Padilla, 41, formerly of Willmar, to 218 months, then to 206 months and finally to 203 months.

The attempted murder convictions were vacated in one appeal and a receiving stolen property conviction was vacated in a separate appeal.

He ultimately was sentenced to 36 months for one count of drive-by shooting, a concurrent 112 months for another count of drive-by shooting and a consecutive 91 months for first-degree assault for an aggregate of 203 months.

The most recent appeal by Padilla, arguing the three-month reduction was in error, failed. In a ruling issued Aug. 2, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the sentence by the court, which had reduced one sentence to 112 months from 115 months because his criminal history score was reduced when the receiving stolen property conviction was vacated.

The Court of Appeals noted that the sentence of 112 months that Padilla received was still within the presumptive sentencing guidelines for the offense. It also said that Padilla had not shown that the Kandiyohi County District Court had abused its discretion in the sentencing.

Padilla was convicted of multiple crimes in July 2005 resulting from two drive-by shootings in one evening in Willmar.

He was on parole when arrested in July 2017 for possession of 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 128 months on the drug charge. That conviction was not part of the current appeal.

He is currently held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater with an expected release date of November 2024, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.