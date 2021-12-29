Minnesota Court of Appeals upholds driver's license revocation in DWI case

Dec. 29—A case decided by the Minnesota Court of Appeals involving an Olmsted County resident could impact future driving-under-the-influence cases as the high court issued a precedential opinion on the matter Monday.

The Court of Appeals ruled that a previous case which has set precedent on when an officer can request a driver take a preliminary breath test (PBT) will remain precedent and that an officer can request a PBT if he/she has reasonable suspicion that the driver was driving while impaired.

The decision comes after a Rochester man, Robert Daniel Mesenburg, petitioned the appeals court after a district court upheld the revocation of his driver's license. Mesenburg has been charged with gross misdemeanor refusal to submit to a chemical test and misdemeanor third-degree DWI for a November 2020 traffic stop.

Court records indicate the related DWI case is still pending in Olmsted County District Court. A next court date has not been scheduled.

Mesenburg, through his attorneys, argued the case which the appeals court ultimately upheld as precedential had been overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court and in non-precedential state appeals court rulings.

The appeal also argued that allowing a police officer to request a PBT based on reasonable suspicion and not probable cause violated the Fourth Amendment and that the trooper did not have the required reasonable suspicion to request that Mesenburg take the PBT.

At the time of his traffic stop, Mesenburg refused to take a PBT and was arrested. His driver's license was revoked as a result of the refusal. Mesenburg requested a judicial review of the revocation and although a judge found that trooper's testimony was not "sufficiently reliable to give it significant weight," the lower court did find the trooper properly requested a PBT.

The driver's license revocation was upheld and Mesenburg appealed the ruling to the state appeals court.

Daniel J. Koewler, one of the attorneys representing Mesenburg, said Wednesday morning that they were exploring whether they would ask the state's supreme court to review the case.