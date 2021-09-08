Minnesota Court of Appeals upholds Rochester man's manslaughter conviction

Sep. 8—ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of a Rochester man found guilty in the death of his newborn child, who died days after being born at 26 weeks following an assault.

The court of appeals handed down its ruling Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in the case of Chaz Elijah Moore.

Moore, 24, was sentenced in July 2020 in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Joseph Chase to concurrent prison sentences of 94 and 86 months on felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

He was found guilty by a jury of the charges as well as five other lesser offenses.

Moore appealed his manslaughter conviction, arguing it should be reversed because the statute defining the crime did not apply to the facts of his case and that prosecutors failed to establish causation.

Moore was arrested at his home on Sept. 21, 2017.

Twelve hours earlier, Moore grabbed a woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant, by the upper arms and shoved her backwards onto the bed "so hard that she landed flat on her back," court documents say.

The woman would later go to the hospital and undergo an emergency Cesarean section to deliver the baby. The baby, named Aniyah Noel, was born alive, but needed to be intubated to breathe. The baby died on Sept. 24.

Doctors testified during trial that the woman suffered an acute placental abruption and a blood clot caused by the blunt force injury of falling backwards onto the bed.

In arguing for the reversal of the manslaughter charge, Moore and his attorneys said that first-degree manslaughter only occurred when the person assaulted dies. The court of appeals rejected the argument and found that the word "another" in the phrase "causes the death of another" may include a person other than the victim of the assault, the ruling states.

Moore also appealed his first-degree assault conviction arguing the court erred when instructing the jury. The appeals court also rejected that argument.

"The jury found appellant guilty after several days of expert testimony on placental abruptions and his own testimony that he grabbed (the woman) with enough force to cause bruising and he pushed her backwards onto her bed," the decision read. "It can be said beyond a reasonable doubt that any error in the jury instructions had no significant impact on the verdict."

A third argument, that Moore was denied the right to a public trial when prospective jurors were questioned during a closed-to-the public session on domestic assault and the loss of a child, was also rejected.

Moore's anticipated release date from state prison is Nov. 27, 2023, according to information from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.