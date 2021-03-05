Minnesota court rules 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin should be reinstated

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should face a third-degree murder charge in the killing of George Floyd that had previously been dropped by a trial judge, the Star Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Chauvin is currently facing charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter. The decision reverses the previous ruling and sends the case back to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, meaning that Chauvin's trial scheduled to begin next week could be delayed.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: "The district court has discretion to consider any additional arguments Chauvin might raise in opposition to the state's motion," the Appeals Court said, per the Tribune.

"But the district court's decision must be consistent with this opinion."

Context: Last October, Cahill ruled that the third-degree charge was being dropped because Chauvin's actions did not put others in danger.

Flashback: Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as he cried out, "I can't breathe," leading to Floyd's death.

Go deeper: Minneapolis on edge ahead of Derek Chauvin trial

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free