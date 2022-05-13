To the editor:

The cities are scary places. As I am looking to move down there for college, I wanted to know more about their crimes and their type of crimes. The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. In 2020, there were 21,570 murders committed nationwide, nearly 30% higher than the previous year. Minnesota has a crime rate of 23.82 per 1,000 people. The crime rate in Minnesota is the 12th lowest in the U.S. There are still 130,568 crimes in Minnesota in 2019. That is still 2,315 crimes per 100,000 people. The town with the highest crime rate in Minnesota is Waite Park. 8,720 crimes per 100,000 people. This excludes the towns with under 5,000 people population. In the article backgroundchecks.org they say Big Lake is the safest town to live in with low property crimes and low violent crimes.

The highest county in Minnesota with crimes is Ramsey County, with 3,821 per 100,000 people. Some of the towns are St. Paul, which is the state capital. Also, Roseville, Little Canada, Shoreview and Arden Hills.

The national crime rate is 2,489 per 100,000 people, 8% higher than in Minnesota. Of the 50 states, Minnesota is 29 on the list with the highest crime rate.

The top three property crimes are larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft. Property crimes hold 85% of Minnesota crime.

The top four violent crimes: aggravated assault, robbery, rape, and murder. Violent crimes are 10% in Minnesota, and the number of crimes is 13,332 violent crimes.

Thank you for taking your time and hearing me out.

Alexis Gilbertson

Grey Eagle

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Minnesota crime statistics give pause: Letter