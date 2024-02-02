Minnesota Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dziedzic stepping down following cancer return

Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, in Jan. 2023 at a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce event. Dziedzic has been battling ovarian cancer 2022 and was diagnosed just after her election to the leadership position.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic will be stepping down from her leadership position for health concerns related to her cancer diagnosis, she announced in a press release on Friday.

Dziedzic said that her cancer has returned and is facing "serious" health challenges. The announcement comes less than two weeks before the start of the 2024 session.

"As we prepare for the next session, I decided it is in the best interest of the caucus for me to step down as majority leader after our caucus has selected a new leader," she said.

Dziedzic was elected as the Senate Majority Leader in November 2022. One month later she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The five-term Democrat representing areas of northern Minneapolis spent the 2023 session leading remotely while recovering from multiple procedures, including a hysterectomy and appendix and spleen removal. She returned to the Capitol just weeks before the end of session in May.

The session was a historic one for the DFL-led chambers after sweeping passage of high-priority bills made it into law.

"Thank you to the caucus and the Senate for giving me the opportunity to serve as majority leader," Dziedzic said. "Thank you to the leadership staff who helped me do my job and make it look easy. Thank you to the Senate staff who continue to step up every day to help Minnesotans."

There has not been a vote scheduled to replace Dziedzic. The session starts Feb. 12.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Minnesota Democratic Senate Majority Leader leaving post, cites cancer