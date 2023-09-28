Minnesota Department of Corrections fugitive shot outside Granite Falls

Sep. 28—GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A suspect is reported to be in stable condition after being shot near Granite Falls by an officer with the CEE-VI Drug Task Force on Wednesday afternoon.

Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson said in a news release that the man was transported to a metropolitan hospital, and the

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

reported he is in stable condition. He has not been identified.

Officers with the CEE-VI task force were attempting to apprehend a wanted Minnesota Department of Corrections fugitive near Granite Falls at approximately 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. During the attempted apprehension, the man ran from his vehicle to the rural Granite Falls City Cemetery, according to a news release from the

Sheriff's Office

.

"The man was armed and refused to follow commands. During the apprehension, a member of the task force shot the man. Emergency medical services were dispatched, provided medical care, and took the man to a metropolitan hospital," the news release stated.

The Minnesota BCA arrived on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.