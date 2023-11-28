Minnesota Department of Human Services to hold ASD early intervention webinar

Nov. 27—BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Human Services will present "Autism Spectrum Disorder Evidence-Based Practices and Collaboration Across School and Early Intervention Providers" at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, via Zoom.

Attendees can learn key strategies and resources to help school and provider teams work together side by side, including how to coordinate early intervention services in an educational setting, create person-centered goals and facilitate collaboration across multidisciplinary teams, a release said.

Presenters will be board-certified behavioral analysts Nicole Berning from the Department of Human Services and Erin Farrell from the Minnesota Department of Education.

"Collaboration and care coordination are essential elements to ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for our students," the release said.

Participants must pre-register for the webinar at

www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_gXncn6woSNaDxA0Qw3VEag#/registration.

For those unable to attend, previous webinars are posted on the

Minnesota Department of Education's Special Education Training

webpage. All recordings are closed captioned and include links to accessible slide shows and other materials.