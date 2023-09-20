Minnesota Driver Survives Fiery Crash After Running Stop Sign

A driver in a Chevrolet Impala running a stop sign in Minnesota yesterday resulted in a fiery crash overturning a tractor-trailer. We often forget that the vehicle in your driveway weighs at least a ton, is composed of flammable materials, and can easily travel a mile per minute. Most cars and trucks could be categorized as weapons, and some people have used them as such. Failing to drive responsibly immediately endangers ourselves and others.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 55-year-old man was driving his 2001 Chevy Impala southbound on 44th Ave in Havana Township, Minnesota. The township has a population of less than a thousand and is located roughly 70 miles south of the Twin Cities. At 5:30 a.m., a Minnesota Department of Transportation camera captured the Impala completely ignoring a stop sign at the avenue’s intersection with U.S. Highway 14.

