Minnesota elections 2022: Dakota County Attorney

Age: 59

What qualifies you to hold this position?My 22 years of experience in the office during which I’ve held several key leadership positions including that of Dakota County Attorney; prosecuted over 6,000 felony cases; vindicated the rights of thousands of crime victims; successfully defended the County in civil litigation; and provided legal advice to the County Board and county departments.

What would your top priorities be if elected? (1) Protect public safety by prosecuting crime in a fair and just manner to hold people accountable for the crimes they commit; and to safeguard the rights of crime victims; (2) Collaborate with stakeholders to reduce criminal justice involvement with those living with a mental illness or substance use disorder; and (3) Confront fentanyl poisoning.

What do you think is the primary role of government? The promotion of public health, safety, morals, general welfare, security and prosperity of all persons.