Minnesota elections: Everything you need to know about casting your ballot

Early voting for the presidential primary has already begun and Super Tuesday is less than a month away.

Here is everything you need to know.

What races are on the ballot in November?

Along with choosing the presidency, there are several state, local, and municipal elections happening this year.

The Secretary of State's website allows you to see which specific races will be on your ballot.

U.S House of Representatives: Eight seats

U.S. Senate: One seat

State House: 134 seats

Intermedia Appellate Courts: Six seats

Minnesota Supreme Court: Four seats

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote and check your registration status on the Secretary of State's website.

Minnesota has same-day registration and allows for online, mail-in, and in-person registration.

What are some key dates?

Precinct caucuses: Feb. 27

Minnesota presidential primaries (Super Tuesday): March 5

Congressional primaries: August 13

General Election: Nov. 5

What are my options for voting?

Minnesota offers both in-person and mail-in voting.

