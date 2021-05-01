Minnesota employers ramp up hiring, but some workers remain tentative

1 / 2

Minnesota employers ramp up hiring, but some workers remain tentative

Kavita Kumar, Star Tribune
·7 min read

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is trying to lure workers with signing bonuses of up to $1,000. With 350 open positions, it held a job fair last week that featured a gourmet food bar, DJ and door prizes.

Valleyfair boosted wages for some of its seasonal positions by $2 an hour as it looks to fill hundreds of jobs. Famous Dave's, the Minnetonka-based chain of barbecue restaurants, is looking to hire more people in every job — servers, hosts, prep cooks and dishwashers.

After a year of steep job losses and a tepid bounceback, many companies are ramping up hiring as the economy is rebounding, consumer spending is on the rise and vaccines are rolling out. But some employers are finding out, as others discovered last summer and fall, that it's not necessarily easy to hire workers, even with so many people on the sidelines because of the pandemic.

"From our perspective, the labor market is super tight," said Jeff Crivello, CEO of the parent company of Famous Dave's. "It's very difficult to fill positions."

Labor availability was the top challenge, aside from consumer demand, cited by businesses in the region in a mid-April survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. About 45% of firms said it was extremely difficult to find workers, and a little under 30% said it was moderately hard to do so.

Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, hears from employers every day who are struggling to fill positions, particularly in industries such as manufacturing, health care and hospitality. Even though vaccines are flowing, he knows the virus still is circulating in the state.

"With the variants being the predominant strain out there right now, I think there is still some tentativeness about getting back into in-person workplaces," Grove said.

Some may be waiting until they're fully vaccinated, with only a third of Minnesotans having reached that benchmark so far. At the same time, some parents still are tied up at home with children doing distance learning at least part of the week.

Valleyfair, which is planning to open for the season later this month, is struggling to hire, especially for food and beverage jobs, its human resources director, Melissa Lutz, said.

"If you go out in the community, if you go through a drive-through, there's a 'Now Hiring' sign," she said. "So there's lots of competition for those types of jobs."

Many businesses are paying more than they used to, she said, especially since companies like Target raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour. That's why Valleyfair decided to raise the pay for most food-related jobs from $11.25 an hour to $13.50 an hour.

Troy Reding, owner of Rock Elm Tavern and Holman's Table, said he's stepped up his referral bonuses to employees for bringing in applicants. He now pays them cash on the spot.

"It used to be that we'd wait 90 days to make sure the employee worked out," he said. "We just can't do that anymore."

About a third of his previous employees have come back. The rest either weren't interested or found employment elsewhere, he said. He wonders if some have switched industries.

He'd like to hire 20 to 30 more employees, especially with patios filling up in warmer weather. He also hopes to start resuming lunch services but is having an especially difficult time recruiting at his restaurant in St. Paul. "We couldn't open for lunch right now with the staff we have," he said.

Caribou Coffee also is boosting hiring as it expects to be busier in the coming months. But Kendall Harrell, vice president of people and culture, said its applicant flow began to decline at the end of last year.

He thinks one reason is some workers are getting called back to their previous jobs after being furloughed.

Many business owners also partly blame the extension of unemployment benefits as well as an additional $300 a week approved by Congress until September. They argue that is keeping workers on the sidelines and reluctant to go back to work if they don't have to.

In the early days of the pandemic, several studies looked at whether jobless benefits, along with the then $600-a-week top-off, deterred people from returning to work last year. They largely concluded no.

Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota, said it would be useful if those studies were updated. But so far, he said there's no reliable evidence that unemployment benefits are discouraging people from returning to work.

"I think it's possibly a small factor," he said. "I don't think it's a big factor."

The main economic issue continues to be the virus, he said. "It's still out there," he said. "People are worried about it. It's still affecting people's ability and willingness to work."

Minnesota's unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in March, down from a high last year of 11.3% in May. Still, many economists caution the number can be misleadingly low because it doesn't capture people who have left the labor force. In Minnesota, that's estimated to be 93,000 people, or about 3% of the prepandemic workforce of 3 million.

At the same time, the job market still has a long way to go in the recovery, with only about half of jobs bouncing back so far.

But there are encouraging signs. Job listings are picking up after seeing double-digit percentage drops last year. In the Twin Cities metro area, job postings were a whopping 79% higher for the first three weeks of April compared with a year ago, said Erin Olson, research strategist at St. Paul-based RealTime Talent. That also was slightly ahead of 2019 volumes for the same time period.

"We've gone through a period of such suppressed demand that we're likely to see inflated demand for a period of time as employers catch up and start filling a lot of those roles," she said.

Jason Dailey, CEO of Brandography, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing firm with about 30 employees, said he was finding job candidates last year, but many were nervous to accept a new job after just getting laid off.

He's finally seeing some of those people begin to re-enter the workforce. But in his field, the main challenge now is competition to hire them.

"Demand is just through the roof right now," he said.

JeanAnn Nelson Trombley, Mystic Lake's vice president of human resources, also has found that some people who are employed are reluctant to switch jobs.

"They don't know what's going to happen with the pandemic," she said. "They also don't want to be the person with the least amount of tenure."

After furloughing about 3,000 employees in the spring last year, Mystic Lake has been calling back employees in waves. Most returned, though some older workers decided to retire, she said.

"And we do have people letting us know that they're still not ready yet," she said.

While the candidate flow has been slow, she is optimistic it will pick up, especially once the school year is over and more people are vaccinated.

"Slowly, the levers are going to start to turn," she said. "And we're starting to see it."

Julian Teran of Champlin felt it was too risky to return to work for most of the last year after losing his job at a warehouse early in the pandemic.

But he recently got his first vaccine shot. Two days later he was at the Mystic Lake job fair where he got an offer on the spot to be an ice porter, a job he hopes will lead to other positions with the company.

"I'm more comfortable to start working now," he said. "Finally, I can come back to normal activity."

kavita.kumar@startribune.com 612-673-4113 Twitter: @kavitakumar

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Hancock takes first steps towards legalising assisted suicide

    Matt Hancock has opened the door to legalising assisted suicide in Britain by asking for official figures on how many people who have killed themselves for medical reasons. The Health Secretary wrote to Sir Ian Diamond, the national statistician, last week to ask for data on how many Britons who kill themselves have terminal medical conditions. Mr Hancock told a private meeting of MPs and peers that he wanted the figures to inform a new debate on legalising doctor-assisted suicide in the UK, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, doctors who help someone to die in the UK can be jailed for up to 14 years. This means that hundreds of Britons have had to pay thousands of pounds to travel to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to end their lives. In the 22 years to 2020, 475 Brits have gone to Dignitas to kill themselves. Assisted suicide is legal under certain circumstances in more than half a dozen countries. Euthanasia for terminally-ill people will become legal in New Zealand this November after a referendum last year. Mr Hancock told a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Choice at the End of Life that he had asked Sir Ian "to consider what should be published in terms of statistics that can inform the debate in this country". He added that he hoped the data from the Office for National Statistics would "shed more light on the data of those travelling to Switzerland in order to die at a time of their choosing". Mr Hancock told the meeting that it was "important that public debate is informed by the best statistics". Currently only "partial" information is published - based on inquest verdicts - about suicides of people "who have particular conditions". He said: "I have written to the ONS. It is rightly a task for the ONS. I think it is important that public debate is informed by the best statistics." Mr Hancock told the meeting that when he became an MP he was against assisted suicide as he had always been worried about pressure being brought to bear on people to kill themselves. But he said he had been affected by speaking to Sir Paul Cosford, the medical director of Public Health England who suffered from cancer and died aged 57 earlier this month. In an article in the British Medical Journal last October, Sir Paul called for a policy rethink on assisted dying, describing the current law as "inhumane". Mr Hancock said: "People’s views of this do change. The argument that we must protect those who are vulnerable from being coerced or feeling that they ought to go down this route. "That is an important and valid argument but it is one of many that we need to consider. That is a well informed public debate is the thing to do now."

  • 5 Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Now To Secure Your Financial Future

    Everyone wants financial security, and there’s really no time like the present to begin taking the steps toward achieving that outcome. Financial security, such as having savings or being able to purchase a home, may seem daunting but are very achievable with small, simple lifestyle changes that you can make today.

  • 25 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

    Across various publications, experts and reports, a recurring critical theme is the state of the middle class in America and its struggles in an increasingly expensive and transforming society....

  • America’s Jobs Recovery From Crisis Is Looking Robust: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy probably notched up another bumper month of hiring in April, tallying with other reports that suggest growth momentum is building in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.Payrolls may have risen by 978,000, according to the median estimate of economists, above the 916,000 gain in March, while unemployment is seen falling below 6%. The Labor Department report on Friday will wrap up another busy week of data that also includes April surveys of manufacturers and service providers.Covid-19 vaccination rates continue to climb, while the Biden administration is eager to keep the federal spending spigots wide open to add more fuel to the economic recovery. Last week, the government said the economy expanded at an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, spurred by the second-fastest rate of household spending since the 1960s.Such demand, which is starting to invigorate activity in the pandemic-restrained service sector, is prompting employers to beef up headcounts. Manufacturers alone are projected to have added about 60,000 in April, the most in 10 months.Even with an almost 1 million increase in April employment, payrolls will be about 7 million shy of their pre-pandemic level, a reason Federal Reserve policy makers kept their benchmark interest rate near zero at last week’s meeting.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ‘jobs deficit’ relative to pre-pandemic levels remains roughly as wide as it was coming out of the recession of 2007-09. For this reason, Powell has expressed the desire to see a ‘string’ of jobs reports similar to March to feel confident that the economy is on a durable trajectory. An April gain in the vicinity of 1 million is a start, to be sure, but far short of what centrists on the FOMC might consider a ‘string.’”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bank decisions in Brazil, Turkey and the U.K. will be among the highlights of the week. Canada also publishes its April jobs report.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaPMI data from around the region should indicate how Asia’s factories are ticking over in response to the improvement in global demand. Korean CPI may accelerate further, though higher oil prices compared with last year’s nadir may overstate the strength of the overall trend.Japan will emerge from its Golden Week holiday on Thursday with minutes from the BOJ’s March meeting that will offer more details of the thinking behind stimulus framework changes made after a review.The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and is set to keep its stimulus settings unchanged, then releases updated economic forecasts on Friday that will need to acknowledge the brighter employment outlook while dispelling any notions of tapering. Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and Malaysia on Thursday -- both are widely seen as on hold for now.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaA cluster of monetary decisions from around the fringes of Europe’s single currency area may prove to be the main highlights of the coming week.Most prominent among them will be the Bank of England, which is likely to raise growth forecasts on Thursday after the region’s most advanced vaccination program put Britain on course to reopen much of the economy in coming months. That may presage a future decision to taper monetary stimulus later this year.The same day in Norway, attention is likely to focus on whether the Norges Bank will signal a rate increase as soon as in September to cool the economy’s house-price rally.Turkey’s central bank is expected to leave its benchmark unchanged for a second meeting. Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the country’s political leadership desires.Policy makers in eastern Europe also seem hesitant to raise borrowing costs. In Poland no change is expected despite a pickup in inflation, while in the Czech Republic, officials have already said rate hikes forecast for this year may come later than planned.Within the euro region itself, speeches by European Central Bank policy makers are likely to draw most attention, with President Christine Lagarde among several officials scheduled to make public comments.In South Africa, Moody’s Investors Service is scheduled to publish a ratings review on Friday after downgrading the country to Ba2 with a negative outlook in November. The ratings company said in February it expects a slower pace of fiscal consolidation and wider deficits than the government, and that risks to debt affordability remain elevated.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaChile’s economic outlook has taken a turn for the better with March’s year-on-year activity indicator on Monday likely to show brisk growth.Colombia on Monday posts the minutes of its April 30 central bank meeting, where policy makers kept the key rate at 1.75%, followed by April inflation data Wednesday.Brazil on Wednesday reports March industrial production data before all attention shifts to the meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as “Copom.” Since 1999, the institution’s decisions have matched survey medians about 75% of the time, but under current President Roberto Campos Neto, expectations and outcomes have tallied more often. This time, a rate increase to 3.5% is foreseen by economists.On Friday, Brazil’s March retail sales report may show significant weakness, while Chile’s April report on inflation should see the annual rate nudge just over the 3% target.Ending the week, Mexico serves up the last consumer price data before next week’s central bank meeting, where Banxico is expected to hold at 4%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden news: President responds to hecklers at rally to mark 100 days

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Mexico looks for U.S. help as AstraZeneca admits Latin American vaccine delay

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States would probably send his country 5 million more doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, as the company admitted production in Latin American had suffered multiple setbacks. Mexico is struggling with behind-schedule local AstraZeneca production and shortfalls in deliveries from foreign suppliers and has asked the United States to help with more vaccines. The request is in addition to some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses Washington sent to Mexico in March.

  • How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

    Find out if $1 million in savings is enough for a full retirement in your state. Depending on where you live, you might need to save more for your golden years.

  • What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

    With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn’t great news for buyers,...

  • Rudy Giuliani evidently ignored FBI warnings that Russia would try to manipulate him in Ukraine

    FBI counterintelligence agents visited Rudy Giuliani in late 2019, when he was personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, to warn him he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign to damage Trump's likely opponent in the 2020 election, President Biden, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday evening. Giuliani evidently ignored the warning and traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2019 to try to find unflattering or incriminating information about Biden and his son Hunter. While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation. The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network. Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent. The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • ‘She has touched and shaken the world’: Ma’ Khia Bryant is given posthumous diploma at funeral

    Teenager shot four times by officer on same day Derek Chauvin convicted over George Floyd killing

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • UNC’s Chazz Surratt goes to the Vikings in the NFL Draft

    Quarterback turned linebacker selected in third round

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • 10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede

    At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued. Meanwhile, calls were growing louder Saturday for establishing an official commission of inquiry, in part to gauge the responsibility of politicians and senior decision-makers for allowing the mass gathering to take place, despite repeated warnings over the years about safety lapses. The stampede early Friday had cut short the annual festival of Lag BaOmer on Israel’s Mount Meron.

  • Bradley ends with eagle and ties Burns for Innisbrook lead

    Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. Keegan Bradley got there with one shot. Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green.

  • Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘obsession with a hard border would cost thousands of jobs’

    More than 700 jobs would be put at risk for every new role created if border posts were set up between England and an independent Scotland, the Tories have claimed. Emma Harper, an SNP MSP, said that a hard border between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Gretna would deliver a jobs boost for her south of Scotland region, where she is standing for re-election on Thursday. However, the claim has been met with widespread ridicule and dogged Nicola Sturgeon, who has struggled to explain how routes to England could be kept open if she succeeds in having Scotland leave the UK to rejoin the EU.