Minnesota fentanyl seizures more than doubled in 2023

Jan. 17—GRAND FORKS — The Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division recorded a significant increase in fentanyl seizures in 2023, with the largest increase across its jurisdiction occurring in Minnesota.

According to a press release from the agency, the DEA Omaha Division seized more than 417,000 fentanyl pills in Minnesota during 2023 — a 127% increase from 2022, when around 183,000 were seized.

Nearly 64,000 fentanyl pills were seized in North Dakota, a nearly 50% increase from 2022, when there were close to 43,000.

There was a 105% increase in fentanyl seizures in Iowa. Both Nebraska and South Dakota saw decreases, though.

Across the five states, as well as eight counties across the western borders of Illinois and Wisconsin, the DEA Omaha Division's fentanyl seizures increased by 83%, the release said.

An estimated 2.9 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized.

Nationwide, the DEA seized more than 77 million fentanyl pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl. That's more than 386 million deadly doses, which is enough to kill every U.S. resident, the release said.

Steven T. Bell, DEA Omaha Division special agent in charge, said his agency is seeing fentanyl in pill and powder form all across the division.

"Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced," Bell said. "The DEA Omaha Division covers a vast expanse of land containing urban, suburban and rural communities. Sadly, none of these communities are exempt from the tragic consequences that can come from experimenting with or using fentanyl."

Fentanyl use is the leading cause of death for U.S. residents between age 18 and 45, the release said. Seven out of 10 pills are believed to contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, which is an increase from six out of 10 in 2022 and four out of 10 in 2021.

Two milligrams is enough to be potentially fatal, the release said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are predicting record numbers for drug poisonings last year. Their latest estimate for the 12-month period ending in June 2023 is 112,323 fatalities, the release said.

Methamphetamine seizures increased in North Dakota and Nebraska, with the DEA Omaha Division's largest seizure in five years taking place in Nebraska.

In North Dakota, there were 80 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2023 and 50 pounds in 2022. In Minnesota, there were 879 pound in 2023, a decrease from 988 in 2022.

Cocaine seizures increased in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Close to four pounds of cocaine was seized in North Dakota. In 2022, around one-and-a-half pounds were seized. In Minnesota, 345 pounds of cocaine were seized in 2023 and 69 pounds in 2022.

The Forum's April Baumgarten contributed to this report.