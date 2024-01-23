Minnesota gets A plus rating for voter access

The Minnesota Legislature will enjoy a $7.7 billion surplus when it convenes Jan. 31.

Minnesota had a massive year of voter-access legislation, and the DFL-led chambers just got confirmation that they are one of few states that stepped up in 2023 to make sweeping changes for voters.

A report released from the left-leaning non-profit Institute for Responsive Government gave Minnesota an A plus for changes to state's voter access in 2023.

Grading was determined by legislature performance in the past two years in regard to election reform, the consequences of changes, and whether or not the state met expectations to better election practices.

The two other states with an A plus grade were Michigan and New Mexico.

Here's how Minnesota out-ranked out other states.

Accessible registration and voting resources

The report credited Minnesota's lack of automatic voter registration as a setback for the state's access to voting, however, Minnesota did establish a new responsibility for counties and the secretary of state to update voter registration in various settings.

Some other changes include:

Expansion of pre-registration to 16- and 17-year-olds

Established a permanent absentee voter list

Polling places are now required to have alternative language materials in the top three most spoken languages: Hmong, Spanish and Somali

Allowed absence from work to vote during the 46-day absentee voter period prior to each election

Expanding voting rights

The Restore the Vote act re-enfranchised an estimated 55,000 Minnesotans who were completing felony sentences outside of incarceration.

The law was passed with the help of the Restore the Vote Coalition, a group of over 70 organizations that pushed for the expansion of rights.

The law is facing challenges and will be heard by the Minnesota Supreme Court in April.

Investment and protections

State government finance bill H1830 established the Voting Operations, Technology, and Election Resource (VOTER) Account. The account included an appropriation of $1.25 million each year to be allocated at the county, city and town-level. Funding can go towards election staff pay and polling equipment purchases, both software and hardware.

Additionally, another $500,000 was allocated to Secretary of State Steve Simon to direct funds for polling location improvements.

Criminal and civil penalties were also established for voter interference and or intimidation.

In response to the report, Secretary of State Steve Simon released a statement.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every eligible voter in Minnesota can access the ballot – which includes those in the office working on election administration, security, policy, and outreach," he said. "I’m proud that their work, and the work of our local partners, has been recognized.”

— Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com or on X @woodyreports

