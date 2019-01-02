Minnesota Gift Tax: All You Need to Know

Minnesota no longer enforces its own gift tax, but you may still owe one at the federal level if you exceed your lifetime gift and estate tax exemption. However, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Trump raised that limit to $11.18 million for 2018 and $11.4 million in 2019 per individual. Still, you may need to report a gift if it’s valued at more than $15,000.

But don’t worry. We’ll explain exactly how gift taxes work and what you need to watch out for. We’ll also explain how to make non-taxable gifts and steer clear of a potential gift tax. We can also help you find a financial advisor who can guide you through the entire estate planning and charitable giving process. So let’s begin with exploring what the IRS taxes in the first place.

What’s a Gift When It Comes to Taxes?

In the eyes of the IRS, a gift is virtually any cash, assets, or property that you give to another individual without expecting to get anything of equal or greater value in return. This can include the following:

Investments

A house

A car

Jewelry

Family heirlooms

Minnesota Gift Tax Repeal

While there is a federal gift tax, some states also enforce their own. Minnesota, though, repealed its gift tax several years ago. So you’d only need to worry about the federal one if the gifts you make exceed a large amount in value. We’ll explain.

What Is the Annual Gift Tax Exclusion?

Every person has an annual gift tax exclusion. You can provide gifts valued at this amount to any individual without worrying about Uncle Sam. The Trump Tax Plan increased the annual gift tax exclusion to $15,000 per person for 2018 and 2019.

That means you can give any number of individuals $15,000 each without even having to report it. This threshold typically increases each year to keep in line with inflation.

But if your gift to someone exceeds this amount, you’d need to fill out IRS Form 709 come tax season. Officially, this is called the U.S. Gift (and Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return.

But when you provide someone with a gift valued at more than that annual gift tax exclusion (currently $15,000), you begin to reduce your lifetime gift tax exclusion.

How Does the Annual Gift and Estate Tax Exemption Work?

Under the new tax law, the federal lifetime gift and estate tax exemption stood at $11.18 million and roughly twice as much for married couples in 2018. It climbed to $11.4 million for 2019. These amounts can fluctuate each year unless Congress makes them permanent.

Remember, the applicable lifetime gift and estate tax exemption is the value of gifts you’re allowed to give before you’d owe an actual out-of-pocket gift tax.

As we mentioned before, you begin to reduce this amount after you’ve given someone more than $15,000 in a year or whatever the annual exclusion is at the time.

So if you cross the $11.18 million mark in 2018 or if you breach the $11.40 million threshold in 2019, you’d owe an out-of-pocket gift tax on the value of gifts that exceeded that amount.

So if the applicable lifetime gift and estate tax exemption was $11.18 million and you gave away $12.18 million, the IRS would tax you on the difference, or $1 million. Depending on how far you exceed the lifetime exemption, the federal gift tax rate can be as high as 40%.

But keep in mind that the lifetime exemption applies to the estate tax as well. In other words, you can leave less of your estate to your heirs tax free if you begin to eat away at your lifetime exemption. In this case, the federal government can tax a portion of your taxable estate at a rate as high as 40%.

Moreover, the state of Minnesota applies its own estate tax. This is why seeking help from a financial advisor versed in estate planning can be a greatly beneficial move for Minnesotan families.

What is the Minnesota Estate Tax?

As you can see, the federal government starts taking a cut from the portion of your estate that you pass on to heirs if it’s valued above a certain threshold. That’s the same case with the Minnesota estate tax.