Minnesota GOP chair resigns following firestorm over indicted donor, harassment claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Torey Van Oot
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Minnesota Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan has agreed to resign amid mounting controversies over her alleged personal and professional conduct.

Backdrop: Carnahan's close relationship with Anton Lazzaro, a young GOP donor arrested on federal sex trafficking charges last week, sparked fresh scrutiny into her tumultuous tenure as leader.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Lazzaro scandal triggered a deluge of public accusations from former staff and activists who said she fostered a toxic work environment and failed to address sexual harassment allegations that emerged over the last year.

What happened: The MNGOP executive board voted 8-7 Thursday night to approve a three-month severance package, worth approximately $38,000, to seal her departure, Forum News Service reports. Carnahan was the deciding vote.

  • The board also authorized investigations into the party's finances and HR protocols, per the Star Tribune.

What she's saying: Carnahan, who is married to Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. In a statement issued Thursday, she said she is "confident a full investigation will uncover the facts and prove my innocence."

  • “However, I signed up for this party to help elect Republicans and I want to ensure we continue to do that. At this point, it’s in the best interest of the party and my mental health to resign from my position."

Of note: Several executive board members allied with Carnahan also resigned Thursday.

What's next: GOP delegates will select a new leader as the state party seeks to rebuild ahead of the 2022 midterms. Costs related to the fallout, including a pledge to donate Lazzaro's sizable contributions to charity, threaten to further strain the party's financial troubles.

  • "Right now there is no [Minnesota Republican Party] brand," GOP activist Sheri Auclair, told the Star Tribune. "Right now the state party is in ruins."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Gov. Baker orders vaccine mandate for Massachusetts executive department workers

    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) issued an executive order Thursday that requires executive department employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination on or by Oct. 17. Why it matters: Baker's order comes as other Republican governors push back on vaccine and masks mandates. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democratic governors in Minnesota, Washington, California, Illinois and New York, among others, have mandated vaccination for state employees.

  • Appeals court orders Arizona Senate to produce 2020 election audit records

    The Arizona Court of Appeals upheld a lower court decision on Thursday requiring the state's Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election.

  • Administrators who violate the 1st Amendment rights do not deserve protection of qualified immunity

    'Qualified immunity' has been used as an excuse for the police to abuse civil rights. Does the doctrine protect college administrators?

  • Texas schools can ignore Abbott's mask mandate ban for now, all-GOP Texas Supreme Court says

    Texas schools can ignore Abbott's mask mandate ban for now, all-GOP Texas Supreme Court says

  • In Democratic Standoff, Manchin and Sinema Advising House Moderates: Report

    Centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are reportedly advising — and encouraging — the nine moderate House Democrats who are threatening to derail the party’s $3.5 trillion budget plan containing major portions of President Biden’s economic agenda. The nine House members have threatened to withhold their support for the budget blueprint unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agrees to a quick vote on the $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. Axios’

  • California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder accused of waving a gun at his ex-fiancee

    "He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it. It was an act of silent scorn - and anger,'' his ex-fiancee Alexandra Datig told Politico.

  • Biden says new Taliban regime is going through an ‘existential crisis’

    When asked if the Taliban has changed, President Biden said “I think they're going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized ... as being a legitimate government.”

  • One 'no' vote as state election officials adopt new audit guidelines

    A meeting of top state officials this week yielded new recommendations for post-election audits in a step to firm up guidelines at a time when former President Donald Trump and his allies have leaned on partisan reviews of the 2020 election to question the results.

  • 'Biden has deviated from the plan' - Telegraph readers on the week's biggest stories

    On Monday morning, the people of Britain woke up to the breaking news that the Taliban had completed an overnight takeover of Afghanistan, leaving thousands of Britons and Americans scrambling to leave the country. As Western forces began to flee, our readers discussed the flaws of Western society and how this takeover could be a defining moment.

  • ‘That’s on Him’: Media Link Teen’s COVID Death to Mississippi Governor’s School Mask Mandate Opposition

    After Makayla Robinson died from COVID complications, national media outlets have questioned governor Tate Reeves’ decision not to mandate masks.

  • 'You've been served': Order about unpaid bill tossed at GOP candidate for Calif. governor at debate

    A consultant wants businessman and candidate John Cox to settle an unpaid bill from 2018.

  • Republican senator calls on Biden to reappoint Powell to top Fed job

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden should keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years to build confidence in an improving economy that still faces significant risks, Senator Steve Daines said in a letter to the president on Thursday. His letter was the first formal call for Powell's reappointment from a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which votes on U.S. central bank nominees before they are considered by the full Senate. Renominating Powell, whose term expires in February, "would send a strong signal to households, businesses, and consumers that the head of the Federal Reserve continues to enjoy broad bipartisan support, and will act as necessary to achieve its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment," Daines wrote.

  • GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan is forced out

    Minnesota Republican leaders forced Jennifer Carnahan out as head of the state party on Thursday, turning a page on a scandal that threatened to consume GOP politics ahead of a pivotal election year. Carnahan leaves as chair of the party amid allegations that she created a toxic workplace environment, one that blurred personal and professional lines, ignored concerns about sexual harassment ...

  • Doug Mastriano, a Trump Republican in Pennsylvania, says 2020 'audit' efforts have been thwarted: 'Our cause is weakened and diminished'

    The Republican lawmaker previously embraced conspiracy theorists who falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged by China for President Joe Biden.

  • Giuliani seeks to limit what feds see on his electronics

    Rudy Giuliani wants to limit what federal investigators can see on his electronic devices to dates specified on search warrants that resulted in raids on his residence and office, according to a former federal judge appointed to oversee disputes over what criminal prosecutors get to look at. Barbara Jones, a former Manhattan judge, filed a one-page order on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court that invites lawyers on both sides of the dispute to make their legal arguments over the issue by Sept. 8 before a federal judge who appointed her as special master decides the issue. Federal agents seized 18 electronic devices from Giuliani’s residence and his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC. They’ve returned at least 11 devices belonging to Giuliani but have said seven more devices belonging to Giuliani and others at his firm required more time to unlock without access to passcodes.

  • Tens of thousands of students across the U.S. are quarantining or isolating due to COVID

    The school year has just started, and already tens of thousands of students and school staff members across the U.S. are isolating or quarantining after testing positive or possibly being exposed to COVID-19, school districts and other officials said this week. Why it matters: The announcements come as health officials report an alarming number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 and amid tense debates over whether masks should be mandated for students and teachers. Get market news worthy of

  • Texas Supreme Court rejects Governor Abbott's ban on school mask mandates – CNN

    Abbott had argued that state officials did not have time to go through the regular appeals process and allowing local governments to set their own mandate rules would cause confusion, the report added. However, a few republican states clashed with local officials who are resisting their orders banning school mask mandates, to which, the U.S. President Joe Biden reacted by saying on Aug. 12 that wearing masks is not about politics but about keeping children safe. On Aug. 18, Florida's Miami-Dade County School Board had imposed a mask mandate for the district's 360,000 students, as well as staff from Monday, defying the Governor Ron DeSantis' rule of banning local mask mandates.

  • Exclusive-FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources

    The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations. "Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases," said a former senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation.

  • Reaganism is back

    Reaganism is back

  • Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

    A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. It abruptly and messily drew to a close one of the few — and lengthiest — quorum breaks in modern Texas history. Many of the proposed changes to Texas voting that Democrats have railed against for months remain in a bill that already passed the state Senate, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could now sign the legislation in a matter of weeks, if not sooner.