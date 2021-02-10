Minnesota health clinic shooting: one dead and four wounded in Buffalo

Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

A 67-year-old man unhappy with the healthcare he had received opened fire at a clinic on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others. Bomb technicians were also investigating a suspicious device left there and others at a motel where he was staying, authorities said.

All five victims were rushed to the hospital, and a hospital spokeswoman confirmed the one death on Tuesday night. Three remained in stable but critical condition and a fourth had been discharged.

The attack happened on Tuesday morning at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles north-west of Minneapolis. Authorities said Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo, opened fire at the facility and was arrested before noon.

Though police said it was too early to tell if Ulrich had targeted a specific doctor, court records show he at one point had been ordered to have no contact with a man whose name matches that of a doctor at the clinic.

As authorities searched the clinic for more victims, they found the suspicious device and evacuated the building, the Wright county sheriff, Sean Deringer, said.

It was not immediately clear whether that device exploded, but TV footage showed several shattered plate-glass windows at the clinic. Deringer said suspicious devices were also found at a local Super 8 motel where Ulrich had been staying, and there were at least two shattered windows there as well.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin county medical center, Christine Hill, said on Tuesday night that a person brought to the hospital after being shot at the Buffalo clinic had died. Hill said she could not release any other details.

The Buffalo police chief, Pat Budke, became emotional and had to pause during a news conference as he told reporters “our heart breaks as a community”.

While an exact motive was not immediately known, Budke said Ulrich has had a long history of conflict with healthcare clinics in the area.

Budke said Ulrich’s history led investigators to believe he was targeting the clinic or someone inside but that it was too early in the investigation to know if it was a specific doctor. He said the shooting did not appear to be a case of domestic terrorism.

Deringer said Ulrich was well known to law enforcement before the attack, and there were calls for service dating back to 2003.

A 2018 charge of violating a harassment restraining order was dismissed last April when the prosecutor said Ulrich was “found mentally incompetent to proceed”.

An order issued in 2018 and 2019 in the harassment case showed Ulrich was to have no contact with a man. The order did not identify that man beyond giving his name, but the name appeared to match that of a doctor listed on the clinic’s staff list.

It was not known if that doctor was among Ulrich’s victims. A phone call placed to the doctor’s home listing went unanswered on Tuesday.

Richard Ulrich said his brother, Gregory, had worked in construction and became addicted to opioids a few years ago after he had back surgery for an old injury he had suffered on the job, the Washington Post reported.

“He started taking these opioid-type pain medications and he would call and tell me they should be giving him more; he said he was in pain,” said Richard Ulrich.

“He would call, and he seemed to be upset with the doctors and frustrated that they wouldn’t give him any medication. That’s probably what set him off. That’s my guess.”

A court services agent who conducted a pre-sentence investigation wrote in a June 2019 filing that he had just learned that Ulrich had applied to police for a “permit to purchase” – apparently meaning a permit to buy a gun – but had not yet been approved.

The agent said he “highly recommended” that Ulrich “not be allowed to have use of or possession of any dangerous weapons or firearms as a condition of his probation”.

