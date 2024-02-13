Minnesota health officials say Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Grand Rapids linked to city's water

Health officials in Grand Rapids, Minnesota have found that municipal water supply likely sparked an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Since April 2023, 14 cases of the lung disease have been confirmed, according to a press release from the state's health department. The disease is caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria found in water, the release says.

“We are taking this situation very seriously,” said Jessica Hancock-Allen, director of the Minnesota Department of Health, MDH, Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division, in a statement. “While most people exposed to Legionella bacteria do not develop Legionnaires’ disease, the best thing to do if you experience symptoms of pneumonia - such as cough, shortness of breath, fever and headache - is contact your health care provider right away."

Hancock-Allen notes that most cases can be treated successfully with antibiotics, but an early diagnosis and the right treatment is important for recovery.

According to the release, a common factor in each case was exposure to the municipal water supply. They then tested the water of two buildings in the community and both tested positive for the bacteria.

Officials found that not only was the bacteria in the buildings related to each other, but they were also related to bacteria found in patients' respiratory samples.

“We are working in partnership with the local water utility to determine the best way to address the situation,” said Tom Hogan, director of MDH’s Environmental Health Division. “Additional water sampling is planned, and the results will be analyzed and used to inform additional actions and communication.”

Julie Kennedy, the city's public utilities general manager said they will focus on developing a plan to flush out and and disinfect areas of the water system to reduce the risk of Legionella.

Kennedy says the city is looking into installing a chlorination system, but the process could be complicated.

"Introducing chlorination to a previously unchlorinated system is a complex process, so our approach needs to be methodical to ensure we avoid any additional health, safety or distribution system complications,” says Kennedy in a statement.

As the plan continues to develop, Kennedy says the city will send out local updates and customer notices while they continue to work with MDH and other experts to assess the water distribution system to "to determine the best long-term solution.”

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia, according to the Center for Disease Control. The disease is a lung infection, which is also known as Pontiac fever, is caused by Legionella bacteria that's usually found in freshwater, like lakes and streams.

"People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs," states the website.

The illness has a fatality rate of about 10%, and while it isn't usually contagious, it is possible to spread it from person to person under very rare circumstances.

How to control the spread of Legionnaires’ disease

The CDC says there are ways to control the spread of the bacteria through building and maintaining a water management program.

It states people can also do the following:

Keep water temperatures outside the ideal range for Legionella growth, 77–113 degrees Fahrenheit. But be aware that the bacteria can grow in temperatures as low as 68 degrees.

Prevent water stagnation.

Maintain devices to prevent sediment, scale, corrosion, and biofilm since they provide a habitat and nutrients for Legionella.

Legionnaires’ disease symptoms

The infection is similar to other types of pneumonia. The CDC states patients exposed to the bacteria may experience the following:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Muscle aches

Headaches

Is Legionnaires’ disease common?

While there aren't many cases reported each year, the CDC says that the number of cases is on the rise. It also believes that cases may be around two to three times higher than what is reported.

"Health departments reported nearly 10,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the United States in 2018," states the CDC. "However, because Legionnaires’ disease is likely underdiagnosed, this number may underestimate the true incidence."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Legionnaires’ disease outbreak source identified in Minnesota, MDH says