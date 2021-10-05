Minnesota House majority leader announces Hennepin County attorney run

Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler will run for Hennepin County attorney next year.

What he's saying: In a statement released Tuesday, the Golden Valley Democrat said he'd focus on addressing "root causes of crime such as mental health and addiction while focusing prosecutorial resources on seeking justice for victims of violent crime."

He also said he'd work to create an independent Police Accountability Unit.

State of play: Longtime County Attorney Mike Freeman recently announced that he won't seek another term in 2022.

Expect a crowded field: Former Hennepin County chief public defender Mary Moriarty announced her bid in late September. More potential contenders are reportedly weighing campaigns.

Between the lines: The county attorney bid means Winkler, a member of DFL leadership, won't be running for the state House again next year.

