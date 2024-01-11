Minnesota House rep to resign day before 2024 session starts

Jan. 10—ST. PAUL — A former Republican speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives will resign a day before the legislative session starts in Minnesota.

Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, did not state the reason for his resignation, slated for Feb. 11.

Daudt was first elected to the House in 2010 and has served as the minority leader in addition to his former speakership role.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Minnesota," Daudt said in a statement. "I am profoundly thankful to my friends and neighbors who put their trust and faith in me to work on their behalf for the last 13 years. I've been fortunate to play a role in enacting historic tax cuts, game-changing education reforms and school choice initiatives, making history investments in our roads and bridges, and advancing pro-life and pro-Second Amendment legislation.

"I was proud to lead Republican Majorities from 2015-2019 that advanced dozens of conservative priorities, and am forever grateful to my current and former colleagues for their friendship and service. As I step away, I trust in the bright future of Minnesota and the capable hands that will continue the important work on behalf of Minnesotans."

During his time in Minnesota politics, Daudt was instrumental in passing restrictions on welfare and promoting school choice. He also focused on passing anti-abortion and pro-gun legislation, as well as the elimination of state taxes on veteran benefits.

Daudt also played a role in the restoration of the Minnesota State Capitol.

State statute requires a special election to be held 35 days after his resignation.