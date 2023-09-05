Minnesota Inmates Protest Being Oven-Baked in Their Cells
The Stillwater prison in Minnesota has resolved a matter regarding their inmates: ungodly heat conditions. The inmates refused to return to their cells in concern of the rising temperatures amidst the state-wide heat advisory.
The Department of Corrections said the incarcerated individuals at the prison unit indicated “dissatisfaction” with the lack of staffing inside the prison which limited their time outside of their cells. The department said the inmates were on lockdown because of the holiday weekend which restricted their access to recreation and even showers. However, according to the AP, inmates told local prison advocates they weren’t just upset with the understaffing.
Read more
Feast Your Eyes on a Selection of the Year’s Most Breathtaking Wildlife Photos
Fire festival: 15 times big actors got booted from big movies
Watch This RAM TRX Escape A Rained-Out Burning Man With An RV
Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best New SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Public Debut By Making Out at Beyoncé's Birthday Show
“This morning, they decided that they weren’t going to lock into their cells,” said David Boehnke of Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee.
Haynes, Boehnke and Cathy Stroud Caldwell said the inmate action was an impromptu response to unsafe conditions, including access to clean drinking water, which they say is reportedly brown in color. The department said those claims “about a lack of clean water in the facility are patently false.”
“They didn’t have time to organize and plan,” Haynes said. “It was just ... we’re not going back to that hot cell with no drinking water and not being able to shower.”
It’s unclear what this “resolution” entailed but prison conditions have been an amplified concern amidst scattered prison protests and lawsuits filed by family members of inmates. The family of Thomas Lee Rutledge filed a federal lawsuit claiming Mr. Rutledge died after being “baked to death” in sweltering heat conditions.
More recently, inmates in the Texas Department of Corrections have communicated concerns about heat-related deaths or illnesses after being subject to temperatures of 90 degrees or above, per WUNC. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told New Republic there were no deaths inside the prison contributed to extreme heat. However, some state Democrats called for an investigation and expansion of air conditioning.
People found guilty in the eyes of the law are often written off by society as undeserving of basic human needs but one must wonder: if they weren’t sentenced to cruel and unusual punishment, why should they be subject to cruel and unusual conditions?
More from The Root
Musk Says He'll Sue the Anti-Defamation League for 'Almost’ Killing Twitter
Updates From Beetlejuice 2, Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and More
Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.