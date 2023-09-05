Minnesota Inmates Protest Being Oven-Baked in Their Cells

“This morning, they decided that they weren’t going to lock into their cells,” said David Boehnke of Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee.

Haynes, Boehnke and Cathy Stroud Caldwell said the inmate action was an impromptu response to unsafe conditions, including access to clean drinking water, which they say is reportedly brown in color. The department said those claims “about a lack of clean water in the facility are patently false.”

“They didn’t have time to organize and plan,” Haynes said. “It was just ... we’re not going back to that hot cell with no drinking water and not being able to shower.”