Minnesota lawmakers could end routine shackling of children in court

Liz Sawyer, Star Tribune
·5 min read

Public defenders like Sarah Ellsworth grimace as juvenile clients, some as young as 10, are escorted into Minnesota courtrooms while shackled.

"Small steps," Ellsworth often advises, so they don't trip on the irons fastened around their ankles. Some children are so small that when they do find their seats, their legs dangle.

"It breaks my heart," said Ellsworth, managing attorney of the 10th Judicial District's juvenile division. "A lot of these kids are doing stuff we've all done and just didn't get caught for."

Criminal justice reformers and child welfare advocates have long sought to bar the indiscriminate shackling of youth — a common but unevenly enforced practice across Minnesota. This spring, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers drafted a bill that could spell the end of what critics consider an archaic and dehumanizing control method in court.

Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, sponsored the legislation to limit use of mechanical restraints except in rare circumstances when the court deems them necessary to protect public safety or prevent flight risk.

"These policies we're using sound out of step with modern sensibilities," Long said in an interview, noting that being shackled can result in long-term harm for kids. "You're made to feel guilty before you've even had a chance for trial."

The provision, just one among an ambitious package of juvenile justice reforms, was included in the House's Public Safety bill. But its fate hinges on a divided Legislature striking a deal to avoid a government shutdown during the ongoing special session.

At least 32 states and Washington D.C. have limited the automatic shackling of youth through legislative action or court order. Yet, Minnesota maintains no uniform guidance on the practice, meaning policies vary greatly from county to county.

Hennepin and Ramsey Counties don't employ such restraints unless permission is explicitly granted by a judge. Courts in Duluth and the greater St. Louis County area are ruled by a similar edict, which banned most juvenile shackling in 2017.

In places like Stearns, Meeker and Polk Counties, however, teenagers are routinely cuffed by their hands and feet — often secured by a belly chain — during transit and while in court.

In many cases, this occurs regardless of the child's alleged offense.

'Justice by geography'

A lack of uniformity across the state means that two juveniles who are caught committing the same crime could face entirely different consequences. A growing cadre of advocates complain that's inherently unfair.

"It's really a justice by geography issue, because it depends on what side of the county line you get arrested, whether you get shackled," said Sarah Davis, executive director of the Legal Rights Center. "We're behind the curve."

The subject is not a partisan one, Davis said. States led by Republicans and Democrats have moved away from the practice in recent years.

Proponents of reform argue the automatic use of restraints runs counter to the rehabilitative goals of juvenile court, violates due process and unnecessarily humiliates children.

The damage can be especially acute to Black youth, who are eight times more likely to be incarcerated than their white peers in Minnesota, according to a recent study by the D.C.-based Sentencing Project.

"We don't even do this to adults anymore," Curtis Shanklin, state deputy commissioner of corrections, testified in favor of the anti-shackling legislation in May. "I'm of the belief that one child being subjected to these practices is one child too many."

The U.S. Supreme Court and the Minnesota Supreme Court have separately ruled the routine shackling of adult defendants unconstitutional because it undermines the presumption of innocence. Although minors appear before judges, not juries, advocates stress that even agents of the court are subconsciously influenced by whether a juvenile walks inside while chained versus of their own accord.

"Judges would like to say that they're able to put that aside, but we're all human beings and our biases are inherent — and we might not even realize it," said Ellsworth, the public defender based in Anoka County.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered courthouses and forced judges to hear cases via Zoom, Ellsworth watched as kids jammed their fingers into the cuffs rubbing their bare ankles, searching for relief. Sometimes, a nearby deputy would oblige her request to loosen the restraints.

COVID-19 precautions have prevented juvenile clients in her district from being shackled the last 15 months. Ellsworth considers that a silver lining.

'I felt a lot of shame'

But teens who went through the experience say it has a lasting effect.

Angel Knutsen, of Winona, recalls being shackled the first time at 14, for violating probation on charges of minor consumption. Deputies loaded her into a transport van with cuffs on her ankles and hands, which were secured by a chain around her waist.

"I felt a lot of shame," said Knutsen, now a 21-year-old certified nursing assistant who spent five years entangled in the juvenile justice system for petty nonviolent offenses. "[The mind-set was] 'if they're going to assume I'm a bad kid and I do bad things, I'm going to eventually prove them right.' "

Knutsen estimates she was shackled at least 20 times during that period.

Her story is troubling to attorneys and advocates across the state, many of whom believe shackling should be used only as a last resort.

Legislation to limit the practice in Minnesota has been introduced each year since 2013 and always failed. Instead of continuing to rely on lawmakers, public defenders are lobbying chief judges of each judicial district to make the changes via standing order.

"We're hoping if they see other districts have done it, and it's been successful, that there won't be much opposition," said Joe Bergstrom, Assistant Public Defender in the Fifth District. "I think it's the most shocking part of the juvenile system."

Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir 'Will' in November

    Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story. Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir called “Will” on Nov. 9. Smith said he is “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years.

  • Report Reveals Wild History Of Woman Leading Firms Pushing 'Italygate' Election Conspiracy Theory

    The Washington Post has uncovered the startling background of a Virginia woman leading two firms peddling the “Italygate” rigged election theory to the White House claiming that an Italian defense contractor used military satellites to switch votes to Joe Biden. In one particularly outlandish incident, business executive and one-time Republican congressional candidate Michele Roosevelt Edwards sat for a TV interview in a $30 million Virginia mansion she claimed was her home. Despite the unusual details of Edwards’ background and the fantastical theory pushed by her firms, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows nevertheless pressed then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to look into Italygate.

  • S.African 'diamond rush' unearths only quartz crystals, officials say

    Unidentified stones that lured thousands of fortune seekers to a rural South African village to mine the land with picks and shovels were not diamonds as hoped, officials said on Sunday, but quartz stones with relatively low, if any, value. People from across South Africa travelled to KwaHlathi in the country's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province where villagers had been digging since June 12 after a herder discovered the first stone in an open field and put out the word. Provincial executive council member for economic development and tourism, Ravi Pillay, told a media briefing on Sunday he had counted some 3,000 there during a visit to the site, where samples were taken to identify the stones.

  • UK records 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, amid rising trend

    Britain recorded 9,284 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and six new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test. Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks driven by the spread of the more infectious Delta variant first detected in India. Mass vaccination events have been taking place across London over the weekend as the government tries to speed up its already-advanced programme to limit the impact of the variant.

  • 'We're so lucky to have you': Michelle Obama posts heartfelt tribute to Barack Obama on Father's Day

    "Our daughters couldn't have asked for a better role model," Michelle Obama tweeted on Father's Day Sunday.

  • Munich mayor wants rainbow-colored stadium for Germany v. Hungary

    Hungary may play its final group game at EURO 2020 in a stadium lit up in rainbow colors.

  • Here's where every major character ended up in 'The Fate of the Furious'

    Ahead of the release of "Fast and Furious 9" on June 25, here's what happened to the characters in the eighth film, released in 2017.

  • How I'm Keeping My Lost Dad in My Kids' Lives — On Father's Day & Every Day

    I named my son Phoenix because my father died in a town called Phoenix, New York. He died in a fire a year and half before my son was born, and when I thought about the name, the symbolism of a phoenix bird rising from the ash and life beginning again comforted me. Naming my […]

  • Alabama storm: Nine children and one adult killed in crash

    The victims include eight children from a local foster home, and a father and his baby daughter.

  • David Chappelle premieres emotional new documentary 'This Time This Place' at Tribeca Festival

    Dave Chappelle premiered "This Time This Place" at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday. The film revisits his socially distant comedy shows last summer.

  • U.S. Rejects Maduro’s Call for Biden to Lift Venezuela Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration rejected Nicolas Maduro’s call for relief from U.S. sanctions, saying the Venezuelan leader needs to do more toward restoring democracy before penalties would be lifted.Maduro, a target of crippling U.S. sanctions under former President Donald Trump, reached out to Biden in an exclusive Bloomberg interview last week, calling on him to lift sanctions, normalize relations and end the “demonization of Venezuela.”Responding to Maduro’s comments, a

  • Pakistani police arrest cleric on suspicion of sexual abuse

    A prominent Pakistani cleric who has led anti-blasphemy rallies has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a student after a purported video of the assault provoked widespread public anger. Aziz-ur-Rehman was held after cellphone videos apparently showing a cleric forcing himself on a student at a religious school went viral on social media. The video prompted protest about the lack of government action to protect students at such schools, which are often linked to hugely influential har

  • Zombies, Semen, and Big Racks: Inside The Texas Deer Breeding Industry

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyTexas-bred deer are currently infected with an incurable, highly contagious, zombie-like disease, and as if that weren’t bad enough, the likelihood that the disease has spread across the state among the wild population is increasing by the minute. And while the disease has been found in several other states prior, grassroots groups are pointing the finger at Texas deer breeders who, they believe, have skirted regulations that would have made

  • Second Opinion: The path toward an Alzheimer's cure may not be a drug

    The lack of progress in developing an effective Alzheimer's drug that will treat the disease once it arises suggests that we've been looking at this problem in the wrong way.

  • Fact check: False rumor that QAnon supporters buying tickets for Trump inauguration

    A post online claims QAnon supporters are being lured into buying fabricated tickets to a "second Trump inauguration." This is false.

  • Prince Charles shares throwback Father's Day photo with Prince Harry amid reports that he won't let Archie become a prince

    Prince Charles told the Sussexes that he will change key legal documents to make sure that Archie doesn't inherit the "prince" title, said reports.

  • The Big Tuna Sandwich Mystery

    Canned tuna is high in protein, low in fat and by far the most popular shelf-stable seafood in the United States. It can also be mysterious, questionable and scandalous. As The Washington Post reported in late January, Subway — the world’s largest sandwich chain — is facing a class-action lawsuit in California that claims its tuna sandwiches “are completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After the news broke, the jokes swiftly followe

  • 'We are running out of time': Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs urges Senate to pass voting-rights legislation

    In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Katie Hobbs touted the For the People Act as a step to stop the "dismantling of voting rights."

  • Duchess of Sussex hid references to Princess Diana's favourite flower in new book

    The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she hid references to Diana, Princess of Wales in her new children's book. The Bench, which was inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with the couple’s two-year-old son Archie, includes illustrations of Princess Diana's favourite flower, forget-me-nots. The subtle nod to the Princess is one of numerous personal "nuggets tucked within the book", the Duchess said on Sunday in her first media interview regarding the book. The Duchess’ debut publication topp

  • Sen. Ron Johnson, who stalled the passing of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, was booed at an event commemorating the day

    Johnson said it would be too costly to give federal employees another day off, but conceded his efforts on Tuesday.