Minnesota man arrested in connection with Feb. 13 shooting on Appleton's West College Avenue

APPLETON - A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday in Minnesota in connection with a Feb. 13 shooting in the 1300 block of West College Avenue.

The man, a resident of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree reckless injury more than two weeks after Appleton police found a 28-year-old man had been shot while responding to reports that roughly 20 people were fighting outside.

Police responded to the area shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of the fight, but as officers arrived, additional callers reported gunshots in the area. The man who was shot was treated at a local hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

