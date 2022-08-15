Minnesota man arrested in Dickinson, faces 4 felony charges

Aug. 15—DICKINSON — A Brooklyn Park, M.N., man, was arrested and charged with a litany of serious offenses following an investigatory stop after midnight on Sunday in Dickinson.

Toby Eugene White, 40, has been formally charged with the four Class C felonies and five misdemeanors. The respective charges include burglary, possession of a short barrel weapon, prohibited possession of firearm by felon, theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, theft of property, fictitious registration and possession of marijuana.

Police were originally called to the Hawthorne Suites hotel at approximately 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female hitch-hiker who had been riding with White and allegedly observed him perform multiple crimes, including theft.

Officers located White and his vehicle a few hours later in the 1400 block of Roughrider Blvd. near the West Ridge Apartment complex. An on-scene investigation yielded evidence of illegal firearms possession by a felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of stolen property.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office deployed a drug detection canine on White's vehicle, resulting in the location of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He also had an active warrant for his arrest out of Crow Wing County, M.N., for possession of narcotics.

In the immediate vicinity of the stop, a Chevrolet pickup truck reported stolen from Menards the prior evening was also located. White is believed to have a connection to that theft as well.

White remains in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center. His preliminary hearing and arraignment on the felony charges will be held at 2:30 p.m. on September 19 in the Southwest District (Stark County) Courthouse.