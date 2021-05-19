Minnesota man arrested after fleeing troopers, biting officer and breaking patrol car window near Grand Forks

Adam Kurtz, Grand Forks Herald
May 18—A Newfolden, Minn. man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after fleeing North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers between Grand Forks and Thompson, according to a NDHP news release.

Douglas Reierson was arrested after a trooper saw his 2007 Nissan Murano traveling 95 mph in a 75-mph zone, headed south on Interstate 29 around 8:30 a.m., Monday, May 17. After initially refusing to stop, Reierson refused to get out of the vehicle after pulling over near mile marker 125, according to the release.

The release said another trooper arrived at the scene, and Reierson allegedly resisted arrest, kicked both troopers and bit one trooper on the arm. The trooper with the bite injury was treated and released. On transport to the jail, Reierson broke a patrol car's side window and jumped out, before being taken back into custody, according to law enforcement.

He is being charged with criminal mischief, felony escape, driving under suspension, driving under the influence, fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, two counts of simple assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment and terrorizing. This event is under investigation by NDHP.

