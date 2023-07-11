Minnesota man arrested over the hit-and-run death of his wife

Two weeks after a 49-year-old Minnesota woman was killed in a hit-and-run, law enforcement have arrested her husband and charged him with murder, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said in a news statement.

Sheriff deputies arrested Tony James McClelland, 47, as a suspect in the hit-and-run death of his wife, Angela Marie. On June 25, at 5:41 a.m., dispatch received a report that a body was found lying in the roadway off the highway, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported. Investigators identified the body as Angela Marie McClelland.

Tony James Mcclelland was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run murder of his wife Angela Marie. / Credit: courtesy Crow Wing County

Investigators said the married couple lived together in their Fort Ripley home, and over the past two weeks they gathered enough evidence and information needed to arrest the husband.

According to an online obituary, the couple married Oct. 20, 2011, at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The pair "were inseparable" and loved to travel. She loved dachshunds and was "devoted to her children," the obituary said.

McClelland was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Crow Wing county jail and is awaiting a court date, according to online jail records.

McClelland was convicted of a DUI in 2006 and served 90 days in jail, in addition to being required to complete alcohol and drug classes, according to court records.

