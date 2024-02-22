Arrest made in Los Angeles model’s gruesome slaying

A Minnesota man has been arrested for the alleged murder of an aspiring model whose body was found inside the refrigerator of her downtown Los Angeles apartment last year, the L.A. Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead on Sept. 12, having suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso and arms, the medical examiner’s report stated, indicating the cause of death was “homicidal violence.”

Mooney’s wrists and ankles were bound together, and the bindings were tied to each other behind her back with “miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items.” A gag made from an article of clothing was stuffed in her mouth.

Toxicology tests also found traces of cocaine and alcohol in Mooney’s system.

Now, almost half a year later, the LAPD believes they’ve found her killer: 41-year-old Magnus Daniel Humphrey of Hopkins, Minnesota, who was arrested on an “unrelated federal warrant” and is on federal probation for drug offenses, police said.

Maleesa Mooney, a 31-year-old aspiring model and real estate agent was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment on Sept. 12, 2023. (Jourdin Pauline)

Humphrey has waived extradition and was brought to L.A. to face a murder charge. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

No further information about his connection to Mooney or her death was released.

Police are still seeking additional information from the public. Anyone with additional info regarding this case is urged to call Detective Pierce or Detective Marcinek at 213-486-8700.

