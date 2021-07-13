Minnesota man charged with attempted kidnapping after chasing, grabbing children

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A man from Maplewood, Minn., has been charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly chasing children and grabbing them last week.

What you need to know: The attempted kidnapping allegedly occurred on Agate Street in St. Paul at around 3:20 p.m. on July 9. The suspect, identified as Sun Oo, 31, is accused of targeting three children aged 6, 9 and 11.

  • The children were playing outside when Oo allegedly approached them and asked for a cigarette. He then “patted his groin,” the official complaint said.

  • The children reportedly asked Oo whether he spoke Chinese or Spanish, to which he answered no. He then grabbed the 9-year-old boy by the shirt and arm, but the child managed to break free, according to FOX 9.

  • Oo allegedly chased all three children, who ran into their own homes. Apparently, he pursued the girls into theirs, where he was met by the mother of the 6-year-old girl.

  • The woman, who called 911, reported seeing her 11-year-old niece being held at the doorway by the unknown man. She yelled at Oo and chased him into a wooded area but lost him, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

  • Two hours later, the woman spotted Oo again and tried to confront him. The 31-year-old ran into a home on nearby Buffalo Street but dropped his ID and wallet, which led to his identification.


Arrested and charged: Police went to the home on Buffalo Street and arrested Oo without incident. They took him into custody and he was charged with four counts of attempted kidnapping.

  • The complaint described Oo as “a thin Asian male wearing green camouflage shorts and a green shirt,” according to WCCO. The 911 caller positively identified him during his arrest.

  • Oo is charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping with intent to take the children away and two counts of attempted kidnapping to commit great bodily harm or terrorize, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He is being detained at the Ramsey County Jail.

  • Police were unable to interview Oo as he exhibited “bizarre and aggressive behavior.” It’s unclear if he has cooperated with them since or whether an attorney is available for him.

  • Aside from the attempted kidnapping charges, Oo faces a pending charge for allegedly choking his 17-year-old sister in July 2020. He also faces a pending civil commitment case for mental illness and chemical dependency.

  • No mugshot of the suspect has been released.


Featured Image (cropped; representation only) via Tony Webster (CC BY-SA 2.0)

